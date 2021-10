Trust MSCHF to make mischief as only MSCHF can. If you managed that tongue-twister, then let’s move on to their latest antic, which could be their best so far, undoubtedly! Yes, it beats the act of filling a Chanel no. 5 bottle with Axe perfume instead and is even crueler than shredding Birkin bags worth $76,000 to make Birkenstock sandals. MSCHF bought an original Andy Warhol for $20K. Then with the exacting assistance of a robot, they created identical drawings of the original by Warhol. This, combined with some simple treatments to the sketching paper, they arranged to make it appear dated. Akin to the original work by the leading artist of the 1960s Pop art movements, MSCHF now boasts a winner. Or maybe 999 winners!

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 3 DAYS AGO