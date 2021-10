“We have to celebrate Columbus because he discovered America.”. “No he didn’t. Leif Erikson got there first.”. I paraphrase here from the halls of my elementary school circa sometime in the late 20th century, when many of us were convinced the first Europeans to set foot on the continent were not the Spanish and their bloody-minded, treasure-seeking Italian captain, but what we thought of as bloody-minded, treasure-seeking Vikings. Which side was right?

