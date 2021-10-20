State to Sundays: Top Performers in NFL Week 6

Week 6 of the NFL season was an exciting one for Mississippi State fans, who saw multiple former Bulldogs show out on the field.

Former Mississippi State quarterback Dak Prescott just continues to deliver, while other names who played out their college careers in Starkville factored into their team's win in a big way.

Here's a look into the three who stood out the most:

Dak Prescott

How about the Cowboys and the high level of play that Dak Prescott seems to not be moving off of, despite the major injury he suffered last year? Prescott led his team to a win in overtime against the New England Patriots. Prescott tallied up 445 yards while completing 36-of-51 attempts, further solidifying his MVP campaign and securing a big win in Foxborough. Dallas now has a three-game lead over the next closest team in the division, strengthening its already tight stranglehold on the NFC East.

Jeffery Simmons

Simmons might have made the play of the game in the Titans matchup against the Bills this past weekend, but he was a force all game long. Simmons totaled one sack on the night, three solo tackles, and two assisted tackles. Simmons also showcased his pass rush ability further with two quarterback hits. From an interior lineman, these are pro-bowl numbers, and if he keeps his play up, the big man should be an easy pick for a pro bowl.

Logan Cooke

Cooke had a solid outing this past weekend in the NFL London games, helping Jacksonville get their first win of the season against the Miami Dolphins. He had 4 punts on the game, with his longest totaling 45 yards, downing one punt inside the 20. Cooke has been solid for the Jags, and looks to bring some stability to a struggling team.

All in all, a solid week to be a Bulldog, minus Saturday, of course. With Chris Jones looking to return from injury, “D-Line U” should return to full form in the coming weeks.