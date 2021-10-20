CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
FIFA

30,000 FIFA cheaters whacked with retrospective red cards

By Rich Stanton
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It's an interesting time to be a FIFA fan. This year's entry may be the best yet, and it may also be the last in the series to bear the FIFA name. FIFA itself says it's taking its ball home, and looking for someone else to play with. Over on the...

The Reason FIFA 22 Banned 30,000 Players

On paper, "FIFA" Ultimate Team is supposed to be a place where gamers can emulate what they see in real-life football — a mode in which a player can build the team of their dreams and compete against other players' squads online in pursuit of online footballing supremacy. Unfortunately, that's not the experience fans of EA Sports' long-running franchise often get. Instead, players are constantly faced with going up against repetitive squads that play into whatever meta is prevalent that year, or god-tier teams built from using copious amounts of microtransactions as opposed to being earned from quality play. Even if players overcome these obstacles, it's likely their opponent has a plan-B in the way of an exploit.
FIFA
