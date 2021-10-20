CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bobby Shmurda Shows The Fellas How To Whine Up Their Waistline, We’re Loving His Newfound Freedom And Black Boy Joy

By Tanay Hudson
MadameNoire
 7 days ago

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Bobby Shmurda is known for his moves. He’s had us dancing ever since he released his “Hot N****” single in 2014 and his “Shmurda dance” went viral. Shmurda has spent much of the past seven years incarcerated . The bid snatched all that was infectious about his spirit. Since he’s been home, though, he’s trending over his moves once again.

In his latest Instagram post, the Brooklyn-bred rapper shows the fellas how to whine up their waistline . In the clip, he gave instructions on how a man should be dancing with a woman to reggae music and let his waist lead the way. He joked that if you learn to loosen up your lower loins , she’ll never go back home.

A post shared by Bobby Shmurda (@itsbobbyshmurda)

Shmurda has been two-stepping ever since he was released from prison after serving a seven-year sentence. Recently, fans have been finding his moves laughable. A clip of a recent performance showed him getting down on the stage and doing a split and humping the stage and it had the internet shaking their heads. In a snippet of the music video for his latest single, fans threw jabs at him for “belly-dancing” and rocking his hips.

“Yo…we spent YEARS saying and tweeting “Free Bobby Shmurda “ just for him to come home and become a belly dancer. I’m sick,” someone tweeted.

Of course, him freely gyrating and showing that his hips don’t lie had people on social media joking about his sexuality and many came to his  defense.

“The conversation around Bobby Shmurda rn just further proves you b****** are still homophobic as hell (even when you argue to say you’re not) and you equate anything that’s not ‘hard’ in your eyes to ‘gay and flamboyant’. Please go die. I’m tired of y’all.”

The GS9 rep hasn’t commented on the mixed reviews of his moves. After serving such a long bid in prison, I’d be dancing every chance I get too.

MadameNoire

MadameNoire is an international online magazine that is geared toward the lifestyles of African American women as well as popular culture.

