LSU grad vying for Michelle Young’s heart on ‘The Bachelorette’

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— On the new season of ABC’s hit show, ‘The Bachelorette,’ there is a contestant with some local Louisiana ties.

28-year old, Chris Sutton who is a Commodities Broker in West Hollywood, California is also an Louisiana State University graduate in 2015, according to his Instagram.

Sutton is vying for Michelle Young’s heart on the new season of the show. You can watch ‘The Bachelorette’ Tuesdays at 7 p.m. on WGNO-TV.

