LSU grad vying for Michelle Young’s heart on ‘The Bachelorette’
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— On the new season of ABC’s hit show, ‘The Bachelorette,’ there is a contestant with some local Louisiana ties.Stennis Space Center celebrates 60 years of creating milestones in America’s space exploration
28-year old, Chris Sutton who is a Commodities Broker in West Hollywood, California is also an Louisiana State University graduate in 2015, according to his Instagram.New Chick-fil-A opens in Thibodaux on October 21
Sutton is vying for Michelle Young’s heart on the new season of the show. You can watch ‘The Bachelorette’ Tuesdays at 7 p.m. on WGNO-TV.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.
Comments / 0