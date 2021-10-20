CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
YouTube Kicks Off New Advertising Inclusion Initiative With A Show At The Apollo Featuring Jazmine Sullivan And Mary J. Blige

By Marsha B. @introvertNthecity
 7 days ago

Last night, YouTube kicked off their presence at Advertising Week in New York at the legendary Apollo Theater in Harlem with a concert headlined by musical powerhouses Mary J. Blige and Jazmine Sullivan .

The evening began with performances from YouTube Black Voices artist Yung Baby Tate and newcomer YENDRY. Sullivan, who returned for the first time to Apollo stage in 23 years, gave a soul-clenching set right before DJ D-Nice showed off his skills on the one’s and two’s. Closing the evening was Mary J. Blige, Queen of Hip Hop and R&B with a musical set that took fans down memory lane with her chart-topping hits.

The artists took to the stage to celebrate YouTube’s latest initiative launching this week to inspire advertisers to prioritize inclusivity in their investment strategies to connect with the next generation of diverse consumers. Stay tuned for more information on the campaign on Wednesday, November 10th.

Any mission that encourages inclusion in the advertisement space is important for content creators everywhere. YouTube, like The Apollo, has become a space that creatives go to express themselves, be seen, and to get discovered. Inclusive advertising spaces increases the visibility of our generation’s most talented people. This is definitely an initiative worth celebrating!

