Tamron Hall Talks To Issa Rae About Her “French Photoshoot” But Says Wedding “Wasn’t A Secret”

With just days away from the premiere of the fifth and final season of “Insecure,” the show’s creator and star Issa Rae stopped by Tamron Hall Tuesday as part of her press tour.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tveUt_0cX61cDD00

Source: Heidi Gutman / abc

During the interview, which Tamron noted was Issa’s first live TV interview since her wedding, Tamron said that she could relate to Issa’s choice to keep her private life private because she’d kept her pregnancy a secret.

Issa revealed she actually only decided to publicly release her wedding photos because she’d given permission to her dress designer Vera Wang to post the images in their dress and only wanted to be able to reveal the news first, her way.

“You know, honestly, I was supposed to do this in 2020. And then, you know, things were different at that time. And I worked with Vera Wang, who were really great, and they wanted to post the photo and at the time, I was like, ‘Okay, yeah, no problem.’ And then later, you know, I was like, ‘Oh, they’re gonna post the photo before me.’ Let me tell it my way, in the best way I know how and that’s the only reason that I let it go…I wanted to release the photo my way first without having them release it.”

Rae reflected on her actual wedding day, admitting it was a great time:

“It was just a beautiful experience. People tell you that it goes by fast, and they’re right. But my thing was, it was a party. At the end of the day, it was just a big party. And it was a lot of fun. And I’m really blessed, I feel so blessed to be surrounded by people who took the time out to just come and celebrate and that’s something that I’ll cherish for the rest of my life.”

Watch the interview below:

Hit the flip from more from Issa and co-stars Yvonne Orji and Kendrick Sampson about “Insecure.”

