CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Racine, WI

EverGreen Academy announces free meals for all students

By Racine County Eye
Racine County Eye
Racine County Eye
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36cZWS_0cX619tV00

EverGreen Academy is offering free meals for all of its students for the 2021-2022 school year. The free meal program is part of the Seamless Summer Option (SSO) through the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA).

While free and reduced-price lunch applications are not necessary to participate in this program, families are still encouraged to fill out the forms as a means to qualify for other state benefits such as the P-EBT program that provides funds to families during at-home pandemic learning.

About EverGreen Academy

EverGreen Academy is a 4K-8 voucher school that was founded in 2013. Their mission, as their website states, “is for each child to be known, valued, challenged, nurtured, and in an environment of happiness, joy, and excitement that will generate within them a desire to come to school each day.” The Academy has two locations: the elementary school is at 3351 Chicory Road in Mount Pleasant; the middle school is at 3554 Taylor Avenue in Elmwood Park.

Offers for you

Curated offers for our readers

advertiser disclosure

CodeMonkey

Coding for kids! Introducing programming games for the next generation. Get your kids coding today.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Racine County Eye

Free Presentation and Book Signing comes to Kemper Center

Hospice Alliance is hosting a special presentation and book signing on the topic of having healthy, productive conversations about death and dying. Children’s book author Sherrie Barch will be presenting her new book entitled, “Heaven’s Bell,” with a book signing afterward. Barch, who hails from northern Illinois, has a passion...
KENOSHA, WI
Racine County Eye

Local Family Builds Spectacular Pumpkin Tower

A Caledonia family has taken pumpkin carving to a new level. They don’t just have 1 or 2 pumpkins on display outside their house. This family’s Halloween pumpkin tower is far from the usual Halloween decor. In fact, the stack of 220 brightly lit pumpkins is worth seeing. The Dewitt’s...
CALEDONIA, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Society
Racine, WI
Education
Racine, WI
Society
City
Racine, WI
City
Mount Pleasant, WI
Local
Wisconsin Education
Racine County Eye

Racine Friendship Clubhouse Auction aims to raise $10,000

This year’s Fall Fundraiser for the Racine Friendship Clubhouse (RFC) is an online auction, and it is set to close tomorrow, Friday, October 22, at 9:00 p.m. If you have not yet been to the auction site, you still have time to bid on some terrific items, and donate to this organization to help them meet their financial goal of raising $10,000. Currently, they are less than halfway to their goal, and this is where the Racine community can step in to help.
RACINE, WI
Racine County Eye

RUSD Aquatic Center Pool Update

On Wednesday, another advancement took place at the Racine Unified School District Aquatic Center. The facility is currently under construction, just west of J. I. Case High School, at 7543 Washington Ave. (Highway 20). The pool has been filled, and with that, the center is one step closer to being...
RACINE COUNTY, WI
Racine County Eye

Racine Educators United ‘Sounding Alarm’ Over Staff Turnover

Racine Educators United (REU), the professional union representing Racine Unified School District (RUSD) teachers, educational assistants, psychologists, nurses and social workers, has issued a series of recommendations to help reduce staff turnover and “better meet the needs of students,” according to an REU news release. The plan was presented at...
RACINE, WI
Racine County Eye

REAL School Student Wins Tech-Prize Idea Competition

Malea Pina, a 13-year-old student at the REAL School in Racine, partook in the Visioning a Greater Racine’s Tech-Prize contest. Pina won the top prize in the student portion of the contest. Pina proposed an app idea that would essentially focus on peer-to-peer homework help. Her app is, essentially, a...
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Meal#School Voucher#Evergreen#Charity#P Ebt
Racine County Eye

Gallery Night at UW-Parkside Oct. 21

UW-Parkside will host another Gallery Night this Thursday, Oct. 21, from 4-6 p.m. at the Rita Tallent Picken Regional Center for Arts and Humanities on the UW-Parkside campus. Here is a sneak peek of what you will find at the upcoming event. Excavation: New Work by Carey Watters (Foundation Gallery).
VISUAL ART
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
USDA
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
Racine County Eye

RUSD COVID-19 School-Based Testing Program

Racine Unified School District is participating in a federally funded COVID-19 testing program. The program is available for students in Kindergarten through 12th grade. The implementation of this program will add additional protection for students, staff, and families. By identifying cases early and preventing the spread of COVID-19 the program will make Racine Unified Schools a safer place to learn.
RACINE COUNTY, WI
Racine County Eye

5 Churches in Racine County Hosting Halloween Events

Churches in the Racine County area are hosting festivities this Halloween. From hayrides to costume contests, there’s an activity for everyone to partake in this October. Are you ready to track down some fun? Continue reading for spooky, not-so-scary, and community-centered events that you can participate in at churches within Racine County.
RACINE COUNTY, WI
Racine County Eye

Upper Iowa University announces August 2021 graduates

Upper Iowa University is pleased to announce the names of its August 2021 graduates:. • Racine, WI – Kimberly Jackson, Human Services major. • Racine, WI – Cristina Putra, Organizational Devel Emphasis major. • Racine, WI – Tina Schutten, Human Services major. About Upper Iowa University. Founded in 1857, Upper...
RACINE, WI
Racine County Eye

Jacobs Family Halloween Lights to Benefit the Racine Zoo

For the past 9 years, the Jacobs family has had a grand-scale Halloween light display at their house. Sarah, Josh, and their daughters, Cali and Izzy enjoy decorating together for the holidays. The Jacobs Family welcomes people to their house to enjoy a one-of-a-kind experience this Halloween. They decorate their...
RACINE, WI
Racine County Eye

Hospice Alliance Launches New Support Group for Children

Hospice Alliance is pleased to offer Connections – Planting Seeds of Hope, a support group for children and their trusted adults, starting, Thursday, October 21. Groups are offered on the third Thursday of each month from 5:30 p.m. – 7:45 p.m. at Hospice Alliance, 10220 Prairie Ridge Blvd., Pleasant Prairie, WI. Children ages 2-18 are welcome, and each must be accompanied by an adult. An all-community offered resource, the support group is not limited to families with loved ones who received end-of-life care with Hospice Alliance.
PLEASANT PRAIRIE, WI
Racine County Eye

Racine County Eye

Racine, WI
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
618K+
Views
ABOUT

Racine County Eye provides readers with up-to-date local news from southeastern Wisconsin, including Kenosha and Racine. We cover local news about development, crime, schools, transportation, employment, COViD-19, and state, county, and local politics.

 https://www.racinecountyeye.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy