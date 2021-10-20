EverGreen Academy announces free meals for all students

EverGreen Academy is offering free meals for all of its students for the 2021-2022 school year. The free meal program is part of the Seamless Summer Option (SSO) through the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA).

While free and reduced-price lunch applications are not necessary to participate in this program, families are still encouraged to fill out the forms as a means to qualify for other state benefits such as the P-EBT program that provides funds to families during at-home pandemic learning.

About EverGreen Academy

EverGreen Academy is a 4K-8 voucher school that was founded in 2013. Their mission, as their website states, “is for each child to be known, valued, challenged, nurtured, and in an environment of happiness, joy, and excitement that will generate within them a desire to come to school each day.” The Academy has two locations: the elementary school is at 3351 Chicory Road in Mount Pleasant; the middle school is at 3554 Taylor Avenue in Elmwood Park.

Offers for you

Curated offers for our readers

advertiser disclosure

CodeMonkey

Coding for kids! Introducing programming games for the next generation. Get your kids coding today.