Public Safety

Sisters reflect, remember Parkland massacre as gunman pleads guilty

By Spectrum News Staff, Saundra Weathers
spectrumnews1.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNikolas Cruz pleaded guilty on Wednesday to all charges in the 2018 shooting massacre at a Florida high school which left 17 people dead and injured 17 others. Nikolas Cruz pleaded guilty to all charges in the 2018 shooting massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, on Valentine’s...

