Reported cases of COVID-19 at the University of Georgia hit a new semester low as the university continues offering free vaccines and even more opportunities for testing ahead of the upcoming Fall Break. A total of 27 cases were reported for the week of Oct. 18-24, a 21% decrease from the previous week and 95% decrease from the peak of cases reported around Labor Day. The decline in cases reported on campus mirrors trends in the local community and across the state of Georgia.

COLLEGES ・ 1 DAY AGO