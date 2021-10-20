CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troubled Developer Evergrande To Resume Trading, Warns Of Financial Obligations

By Beiyi SEOW
International Business Times
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChinese developer Evergrande will resume trading in Hong Kong on Thursday, it said in a filing, adding that a deal to sell a stake in its property services arm had fallen through. The company suspended trading on October 4 pending an announcement on a "major transaction" as it struggles...

www.ibtimes.com

