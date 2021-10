SMYRNA — The first bag of jonquil bulbs to make their way from Spokane, Washington, to this southern city in the late 1800s were a hit, coveted by townspeople. They were such a hit that, some 130 years later, on a warm and sunny Saturday afternoon, thousands of people descended upon Smyrna’s downtown for the return of its Jonquil Festival, which had gone on hiatus due to the pandemic.

SMYRNA, GA ・ 3 DAYS AGO