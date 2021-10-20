CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diet comparison suggests a lipid imbalance can slow tumour growth

By Giulia Salvadori, Valter D. Longo
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUnderstanding how diet affects tumour growth could lead to better treatments. Analysis in mice reveals that a low-calorie diet, but not a ketogenic diet, slows the growth of pancreatic cancer. This effect is mediated by lipid changes. Giulia Salvadori 0 &. Giulia Salvadori. Giulia Salvadori is at the IFOM,...

Nature.com

Resolvin-D2 targets myogenic cells and improves muscle regeneration in Duchenne muscular dystrophy

Lack of dystrophin causes muscle degeneration, which is exacerbated by chronic inflammation and reduced regenerative capacity of muscle stem cells in Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD). To date, glucocorticoids remain the gold standard for the treatment of DMD. These drugs are able to slow down the progression of the disease and increase lifespan by dampening the chronic and excessive inflammatory process; however, they also have numerous harmful side effects that hamper their therapeutic potential. Here, we investigated Resolvin-D2 as a new therapeutic alternative having the potential to target multiple key features contributing to the disease progression. Our in vitro findings showed that Resolvin-D2 promotes the switch of macrophages toward their anti-inflammatory phenotype and increases their secretion of pro-myogenic factors. Moreover, Resolvin-D2 directly targets myogenic cells and promotes their differentiation and the expansion of the pool of myogenic progenitor cells leading to increased myogenesis. These effects are ablated when the receptor Gpr18 is knocked-out, knocked-down, or blocked by the pharmacological antagonist O-1918. Using different mouse models of DMD, we showed that Resolvin-D2 targets both inflammation and myogenesis leading to enhanced muscle function compared to glucocorticoids. Overall, this preclinical study has identified a new therapeutic approach that is more potent than the gold-standard treatment for DMD.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

The serine proteases dipeptidyl-peptidase 4 and urokinase are key molecules in human and mouse scar formation

Despite recent advances in understanding skin scarring, mechanisms triggering hypertrophic scar formation are still poorly understood. In the present study, we investigate mature human hypertrophic scars and developing scars in mice at single cell resolution. Compared to normal skin, we find significant differences in gene expression in most cell types present in scar tissue. Fibroblasts show the most prominent alterations in gene expression, displaying a distinct fibrotic signature. By comparing genes upregulated in murine fibroblasts during scar development with genes highly expressed in mature human hypertrophic scars, we identify a group of serine proteases, tentatively involved in scar formation. Two of them, dipeptidyl-peptidase 4 (DPP4) and urokinase (PLAU), are further analyzed in functional assays, revealing a role in TGFÎ²1-mediated myofibroblast differentiation and over-production of components of the extracellular matrix in vitro. Topical treatment with inhibitors of DPP4 and PLAU during scar formation in vivo shows anti-fibrotic activity and improvement of scar quality, most prominently after application of the PLAU inhibitor BC-11. In this study, we delineate the genetic landscape of hypertrophic scars and present insights into mechanisms involved in hypertrophic scar formation. Our data suggest the use of serine protease inhibitors for the treatment of skin fibrosis.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Knowridge Science Report

How to fight against fatty liver

You may not give your liver much thought. But it performs essential functions every day. Like other parts of the body, fat can build up in your liver. That may damage the liver and lead to serious health problems. It’s normal to have some fat in your liver cells. But...
WEIGHT LOSS
healththoroughfare.com

How To Tell Whether Your Liver Is Damaged

The liver is an unheralded organ, one not too many people talk about—but its importance can’t be overstated. The liver controls many processes in your body, including digestion, metabolism, and detoxification. When your liver is functioning properly, it’s able to function more efficiently—meaning you’ll lose less weight, gain more energy, and recover from illness more quickly. When your liver is not functioning properly, it can be affected by a variety of health problems including obesity, diabetes, kidney disease, and high blood pressure.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Knowridge Science Report

This supplement could keep dementia at bay

Dementia—a condition involving the extreme loss of cognitive function—is caused by a variety of disorders, including Alzheimer’s disease. Dementia mainly affects older people, and so far, simple and effective strategies for preventing this condition have remained elusive. In a new study from the National Institutes for Quantum Sciences and Technology,...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
ScienceAlert

Chronic Blocked Nose? Research Links It to Changes in Brain Activity

Chronic rhinosinusitis, which causes a persistent blocked nose and headaches among other symptoms, affects 11 percent of people in the US – and recent research has found a link between the condition and changes in brain activity. The team behind the study is hoping that the link will help explain some of the other common effects of the persistent inflammation: finding it hard to focus, struggling with bouts of depression, having trouble sleeping, and dizziness. Finding a connection between the underlying disease and the neural processing happening elsewhere could be vital in understanding the chronic condition, along with efforts to find better...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

