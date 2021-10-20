‘The Flash’ Finally Wraps Production

Brendan Fraser is headed to Gotham City. The actor will play the villain in Batgirl, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed. He is playing the pyro-themed Batman villain Firefly, according to sources. Batgirl stars Leslie Grace as the superhero, with Bad Boys for Life filmmakers Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah directing from a script by Birds of Prey screenwriter Christina Hodson. The DC film is set to debut on HBO Max and centers on Barbara Gordon, the daughter of Gotham police commissioner Jim Gordon. J.K. Simmons returns as Jim Gordon in the film after portraying him in Zack Snyder’s Justice League. Batgirl is expected to bow on HBO Max sometime in 2022. Fraser, who was a genre mainstay in the 1990s thanks to The Mummy films, already has jumped into the world of DC before as part of the cast of the TV series Doom Patrol. Deadline first reported the news of his casting. The actor is repped by The Gersh Agency and Brillstein Entertainment Partners. — Borys Kit contributed reporting. A previous version incorrectly stated Fraser was playing the villain Carmine Falcone.

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO