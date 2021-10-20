CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

‘The Flash’ Finally Wraps Production

By Claire Epting
 8 days ago
At long last, The Flash has finally wrapped production, according to director Andy Muschietti. In a series of Instagram posts, Muschietti confirmed that Barry Allen (Ezra Miller)’s standalone superhero movie has indeed concluded filming. The Flash has faced a series of production delays that have kept the movie from...

Related
punchdrunkcritics.com

DC FanDome: Finally ‘The Flash’ Has a Teaser!

We’ve heard SO much about DC’s upcoming Flash movie starring Ezra Miller, appropriately titled The Flash. We know it’s going to be a take on the iconic Flashpoint Saga, we know that it will be pulling together actors from all timelines of DC film, but what we haven’t known is if we would actually get to see it. It’s been more of a sure thing since filming started but with all of the shakeups in the DCEU and this films troubled production nothing was certain. Well, now it appears to be.
MOVIES
Den of Geek

The Flash Finally Gets a Comics-Accurate Live Action Suit

When you think of the most perfect superhero costumes of all time, there’s really only a handful that truly deserve the term “iconic” attached to them. They’re the ones that were so perfect right out of the gate that they’ve survived almost completely unscathed throughout their history, the ones where any attempt to change them drastically always ends in failure, and the core elements of the design always remain, whatever little tweaks need to be made to accommodate modern sensibilities. We’re talking about character designs like Superman, Batman, Captain America, Spider-Man…and The Flash.
ENTERTAINMENT
Cinema Blend

The Flash's New Supersuit For Season 8 Is The 'Final Touch' Straight Out Of The Comics

Fans of The Flash have known for a while that the superhero series is pulling out all the stops for its Season 8 return, and now it turns out that the new episodes will pack in more than just a bunch of familiar Arrowverse faces. Barry Allen is getting a new supersuit, and it’s a look straight out of the comics. According to star Grant Gustin, it’s the “final touch” that The Flash needed.
TV & VIDEOS
Cinema Blend

The Flash Movie Has Wrapped, See The Sweet Message And Photos

The same weekend that fans got their first sneak peek at The Flash movie, director Andy Muschietti was getting the final shots of the highly anticipated film. In a pair of social media posts he announced that filming was complete, and thanked everybody on both sides of the camera for working so hard to make this movie a reality.
MOVIES
ComicBook

The Flash Director Reveals Filming Has Wrapped, Shares New Behind-the-Scenes Photos

This weekend was pretty monumental for fans of The Flash, as the first look at the long-awaited live-action movie was debuted at DC FanDome. The snippets of footage essentially broke the Internet with their brief look at multiple incarnations of Barry Allen / The Flash (Ezra Miller), as well as Bruce Wayne / Batman (Michael Keaton) and Kara Zor-El / Supergirl (Sasha Calle). If that wasn't enough, a new update from director Andy Muschietti reveals another major milestone — that filming on the project has officially wrapped. On Sunday, Muschietti took to Instagram to share two behind-the-scenes photos from the film, with captions that proclaim "what an adventure. Thanks to all of the crew and cast of THE FLASH for giving it your best every single day," and another revealing "It's a wrap."
MOVIES
Deadline

Sylvester Stallone Announces Exit From ‘Expendables’ Franchise As He Wraps Production On Fourth Installment

Sylvester Stallone has confirmed that he is “moving on” from The Expendables after 12 years with the Lionsgate action film franchise. He made the announcement last week in a video published to Instagram, which saw him walking around the set of The Expendables 4 on his final day of shooting. Stallone called the decision to exit the series he helped launch “bittersweet,” though he said that he is “ready to pass the baton on” to co-star Jason Statham “and his capable hands.” The three-time Oscar nominee later reflected on the “heart, energy and humor” he’s looked to bring all of his projects including those...
MOVIES
HipHopWired

‘Transformers: Rise of The Beasts’ Wraps Production, Optimus Prime Pic

Outside of Bumblebee, the last few live-action Transformers movies have been disappointing to say the least. But that isn’t keeping Paramount from dropping another installment into the franchise and director Steven Caple Jr. announced on Instagram that Transformers: Rise of The Beasts has officially wrapped production. Sharing a photo of...
MOVIES
103GBF

‘The Suicide Squad’ Almost Had a Much Darker Ending

The following post contains SPOILERS for The Suicide Squad. While The Suicide Squad does more than live up to its title, with the gruesome deaths of many of its anti-heroes and villains, it ends on something of a hopeful note. Several members of the team, including Idris Elba’s Bloodsport and Daniela Melchior’s Ratcatcher 2, survived and negotiated their release from prison from Viola Davis’ Amanda Waller. The final shot is of the survivors escaping from the ruins of Corto Maltese on a helicopter, with Bloodsport cuddling with one of Ratcatcher’s rats — who he’d previously been terrified of because of a childhood trauma.
MOVIES
ComicBook

New Evil Dead Movie Wraps Production, Used Over 1500 Gallons of Blood

Evil is preparing to rise from the grave once again. After a trilogy, a reboot, and a wild TV series, the Evil Dead franchise is on its way back to screens in 2022. Evil Dead Rise is currently scheduled to hit HBO Max sometime in 2022, and the film's director just offered fans a major update about its production journey. Lee Cronin, who is stepping in to helm this new take on the franchise announced on Twitter this week that Evil Dead Rise has officially finished filming. The filmmaker also confirmed that this will be a very bloody affair, a fact that likely made the hearts of Evil Dead fans everywhere soar.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Batgirl’ Enlists Brendan Fraser as Villain

Brendan Fraser is headed to Gotham City. The actor will play the villain in Batgirl, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed. He is playing the pyro-themed Batman villain Firefly, according to sources. Batgirl stars Leslie Grace as the superhero, with Bad Boys for Life filmmakers Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah directing from a script by Birds of Prey screenwriter Christina Hodson. The DC film is set to debut on HBO Max and centers on Barbara Gordon, the daughter of Gotham police commissioner Jim Gordon. J.K. Simmons returns as Jim Gordon in the film after portraying him in Zack Snyder’s Justice League. Batgirl is expected to bow on HBO Max sometime in 2022. Fraser, who was a genre mainstay in the 1990s thanks to The Mummy films, already has jumped into the world of DC before as part of the cast of the TV series Doom Patrol. Deadline first reported the news of his casting. The actor is repped by The Gersh Agency and Brillstein Entertainment Partners. — Borys Kit contributed reporting. A previous version incorrectly stated Fraser was playing the villain Carmine Falcone. 
MOVIES
103GBF

Mike Flanagan Wants to Make a ‘Star Wars’ Horror Film

You know what they say: Earthquakes are the mother of invention. Or at least they are for horror maven Mike Flanagan. He tweeted yesterday “Got woken up by the earthquake this morning, sat there for a few minutes just thinking “I’d really love to make a horror movie in the STAR WARS universe.”
TV SHOWS
103GBF

Sony Announces Two New Marvel Movies

The following post contains minor spoilers for Venom: Let There Be Carnage. Sony continues to make the most of their own mini Marvel universe. Their “Sony’s Spider-Man Universe” can include any characters who originate within Spidey’s corner of Marvel. The studio has already made two Venom movies, and they have spinoff movies in production that star characters like the vampire Morbius (played by Jared Leto) and Kraven the Hunter.
MOVIES
SFGate

Kate Bosworth, Thomas Kretschmann Sci-Fi Thriller 'Sentinel' Wraps Production - AFM

Oscar-nominated filmmaker Tanel Toom (“Truth and Justice”) has wrapped production in Estonia on sci-fi thriller “Sentinel.”. The film stars Kate Bosworth (“Force of Nature”), Thomas Kretschmann (“The Pianist”), Lucien Laviscount (“Emily in Paris”) and Martin McCann (“The Survivalist”). More from Variety. 'Lupin' Star Omar Sy Reteams With Gaumont on War-Action...
MOVIES
The Independent

'Dune' to get sequel, with theater-only release set for 2023

“Dune” isn't done. Legendary Entertainment announced Tuesday that Denis Villeneuve s “Dune," which adapts the first half of Frank Herbert's 1965 science-fiction epic, will get a sequel. Whether that would be the case had been an unanswered question throughout the film's release, which was delayed a year by the pandemic and ultimately debuted both in theaters and on HBO Max Warner Bros. Chairman Toby Emmerich said the studio will release “Dune: Part II” in October 2023. This time, the release is expected to be exclusively in theaters. Arguing that “Dune” belonged to the big screen, Villeneuve had protested passionately...
MOVIES
GeekTyrant

EVIL DEAD RISE Wraps Production After Using 6,500 Liters of Blood

Director Lee Cronin has announced that Evil Dead Rise has wrapped production! He also shared a few blood-soaked photos and revealed that they used 6,500 liters of blood while shooting the movie. Blood has always been a main staple of this franchise, so I’m not surprised by how much blood was used. The director shared:
MOVIES
