There is proof that there are still good people in the world. In my opinion, the most disrespected age group is the elderly. According to the Administration for Community Living, the population of persons in the United States in 2019 was “54.1 million,” which balances out to be “30 million women and 24.1 million men.” There are about “849, 837 persons 65 plus in Alabama, which is about 17.33% of the population.”

ALABAMA STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO