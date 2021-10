Quality Control Music has promoted Simone Mitchell to president, Tamika Howard to executive VP and Amber Mitchell to VP of artist relations. In announcing their new positions, QC COO Kevin “Coach K” Lee said, “These women are the backbone of this QC family, and have had their hand in building some of the best musical careers in rap. Their promotions and elevated positions have been well-earned.” Added CEO Pierre “P” Thomas: “These powerful Black women are the executives that run much of the show with us. Watching them grow through the ranks and impact our artists the way they have is something...

