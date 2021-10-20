Elizabethtown Foxglove Garden Club donates mums for gateway entrances

ELIZABETHTOWN — Attributing its success to community support, Elizabethtown Foxglove Garden Club recently donated vibrant mums for the gateway entrances to town.

The club’s 2021 Mum Sale was celebrated as a huge success. The Elizabethtown signs on West Broad Street and U.S. 701 North are now adorned with a special touch from the club.

Gathered from the club with the town’s mayor in celebration recently were (from left) club President Dr. Cathy Gantz, Tomye Su DeVane, Mayor Sylvia Campbell, Terri Dennison, Jane Priest and club Vice President Billie Hall.