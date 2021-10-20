CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabethtown Foxglove Garden Club donates mums for gateway entrances

 7 days ago
ELIZABETHTOWN — Attributing its success to community support, Elizabethtown Foxglove Garden Club recently donated vibrant mums for the gateway entrances to town.

The club’s 2021 Mum Sale was celebrated as a huge success. The Elizabethtown signs on West Broad Street and U.S. 701 North are now adorned with a special touch from the club.

Gathered from the club with the town’s mayor in celebration recently were (from left) club President Dr. Cathy Gantz, Tomye Su DeVane, Mayor Sylvia Campbell, Terri Dennison, Jane Priest and club Vice President Billie Hall.

Bladen Journal

Shipman Memorial Scholarship donations accepted

BLADENBORO — Contributor’s page sponsorships are being accepted and plans finalized for the evening celebrating the Shipman Memorial Scholarship. Scholarships are awarded in the names of William Dewey Shipman Sr. and Zenah Mae Clarida Shipman. Recipients are to be honored on Nov. 27. The evening begins at 5 p.m., and...
BLADENBORO, NC
Bladen Journal

Chamber introduces plan for ‘Bladen County Christmas – 30 Days of Celebration’

ELIZABETHTOWN — There’s a new branding for attracting visitors this coming holiday season. The Elizabethtown-White Lake Area Chamber of Commerce shared with members that Bladen County Christmas – 30 Days of Celebration will replace Warm Southern Christmas, an inaugural event last year that was widely popular. The second annual program kicks off Nov. 19 and runs through Dec. 19, and this year includes the second annual Holly Jolly Christmas Show, plus events in Bladenboro, White Lake and Elizabethtown.
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC
Bladen Journal

HALLOWEEN: CDC director encourages trick-or-treating in a less restrictive environment than a year ago

At least for this year, we’re not worried about Little Johnny getting arrested for trick or treating. Even the CDC director is on board. A year ago, with COVID-19 less than a year old, Halloween became problematic for youngsters seeking to make that traditional round-the-neighborhood gallop for goodies. No municipality in Bladen County encouraged it, and a Wilmington TV station even erroneously reported the practice had been banned in Elizabethtown.
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
Bladen Journal

Pesticide Collection Day at Powell-Melvin Agricultural Services Center is Nov. 10

ELIZABETHTOWN — Pesticide Collection Day is Nov. 10 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Powell-Melvin Agricultural Services Center. This is for those that are old or no longer needed. A release from the Bladen County Cooperative Extension Office says nearly all pesticides will be accepted, and a phone call to Matthew Strickland at 910-862-4591 can confirm prior to the collection date.
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC
Bladen Journal

Tent or Treat is Sunday; Foundation Church will open entire corn maze, activities witih no admission charge

ELIZABETHTOWN — Tent or Treat is being offered Sunday from 6 to 8 p.m. by the Foundation Church at its corn maze and pumpkin patch. The address is 100 Corporate Drive, which is just off N.C. 242 and MLK Drive. The site is just down from Bladen-Gaskins Funeral Home, Star Telephone, and Farm Bureau. Signs mark to the maze mark the way, including from U.S. 701.
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC
Bladen Journal

Elizabethtown candidate earns CPA license

ELIZABETHTOWN — Allan Landry Staten, of Elizabethtown, is among 44 candidates to pass the CPA licensure examination. A release from the N.C. State Board of Certified Public Accountant Examiners said Prutzman and the others passed the Uniform CPA Examination and satisfied the state’s education, work experience and moral character requirements.
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC
Bladen Journal

Tent or Treat is Sunday at the corn maze site of Foundation Church

ELIZABETHTOWN — Tent or Treat is being offered Sunday from 6 to 8 p.m. by the Foundation Church at its corn maze and pumpkin patch. The address is 100 Corporate Drive, which is just off N.C. 242 and MLK Drive. The site is just down from Bladen-Gaskins Funeral Home, Star Telephone, and Farm Bureau. Signs mark to the maze mark the way, including from U.S. 701.
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC
Bladen Journal

Elizabethtown’s town manager, Rideout, guest of Rotary Club

ELIZABETHTOWN — Dane Rideout, town manager for Elizabethtown, was the guest speaker Wednesday at the Elizabethtown Rotary Club No. 6146 of District 7730. Rideout brought a message that encompassed a general overall view of the town’s attempt to address a number of problems, breaking down several with more details. His message included topics such as jobs, housing, a regional sewer system, and infrastructure improvements like the ongoing paving project.
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC
Bladen Journal

Bladen Health Department offers Moderna booster

ELIZABETHTOWN — Appointments for the booster shot of the Moderna vaccine are being taken by the Bladen County Health Department. A release says for those vaccinated more than six months ago with the Moderna COVID-19 shot, boosters are available for those 65 years or older, and those 18 or older, who:
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
Bladen Journal

Barnes: Conclusions are stamped as invalid

Last week, I introduced Reynolds Price’s challenge to “… the work of the notorious Jesus Seminar … which has … with a straight face … announced that 80-odd percent of the sayings attributed to Jesus in the Gospels are later inventions …”. Knowing the analytic clues, those giveaways and tell-tale...
RELIGION
Bladen Journal

Big Doe Roundup fundraiser fundraiser ongoing

ELIZABETHTOWN — The Big Doe Roundup fundraiser of Boy Scout Troop 600 is ongoing. All meat will be donated to the less fortunate and proceeds go to the troop. Tickets are available for $20 each. Sales end at 6 p.m. on Dec. 1. They can be gained from any Boy Scout, or Scout leader, and also at Barefoot Brew in Elizabethtown and the K&C Grill in Ammon.
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC
Bladen Journal

School district, lab partner for testing

ELIZABETHTOWN — As early as next week, Bladen County Schools will begin initiating weekly voluntary Mako Medical COVID-19 testing for students and staff who are asymptomatic, Superintendent Dr. Jason Atkinson said. An asymptomatic lab-confirmed case is a person infected with COVID-19 who does not develop symptoms of the coronavirus. During...
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
Bladen Journal

Families asked to help by Sunday at Elizabethtown Cemetery

ELIZABETHTOWN — The town of Elizabethtown has requested help from its citizens regarding repairs entering the next phase of the Elizabethtown Cemetery project. Repairs to the damage of the cemetery, caused by Hurricane Florence three years ago, are shifting into work on headstone leveling and finish grading. In advance of this phase, citizens are being asked to remove any adornments from family gravesites by Sunday.
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC
Bladen Journal

STATE FAIR: Worth the wait

RALEIGH — Fairgoers have another week to enjoy the spoils of the North Carolina State Fair. Hours through Thursday are 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. On Friday and Saturday of the final weekend, it’s 8 a.m. to midnight. On Oct. 24, it’s 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. Rides on the...
RALEIGH, NC
Bladen Journal

Bladen Journal

