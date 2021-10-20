CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celtics Drop Hype Video Ahead Of Season Opener Vs. Knicks

By Lauren Campbell
 7 days ago
The Boston Celtics open their 2021-22 NBA season Wednesday night against the New York Knicks and are getting fans hyped up for tip-off. The C’s dropped...

CBS Sports

Celtics waive former No. 2 overall pick Jabari Parker ahead of season opener, per report

The Boston Celtics are waiving former No. 2 overall pick Jabari Parker, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania. Parker, only a seven-year veteran at the age of 26, has played for six NBA teams since being taken by the Milwaukee Bucks at the top of the 2014 NBA Draft. Five of those teams have come in the past three seasons.
NBA
CBS Boston

Jaylen Brown Casually Had A Career Night In Celtics’ Season Opening Loss To Knicks

BOSTON (CBS) — Jaylen Brown’s status for Wednesday night’s Celtics opener in New York was unknown until game day. The C’s swingman spent 10 days in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19 back on Oct. 8, so he was very much behind the ball in terms of preparing for the new season. But that didn’t show against the Knicks, as Brown dominated the game from the jump. He was automatic to start, dropping 22 points in the first quarter alone. He scored his first 25 points in 12 minutes of action, accounting for more than half of Boston’s points into the...
NBA
CBS Boston

Celtics Overtime Win Over Hornets Had A ‘Big Four’ Feel To It

By Matthew Geagan, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — The Celtics picked up an exciting overtime win over the Hornets in Charlotte on Monday night, a hard-fought victory on the second leg of a back-to-back. Boston’s two stars — Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown — were both shining bright throughout the contest. The duo combined for 71 points on the evening, a game-high 41 from Tatum and 30 from Brown. Both were excellent at just about everything they did, giving Boston the star power it needed to come away with a difficult road win in overtime. Tatum was 14-for-28 and hit six of his...
NBA
State
New York State
nbcsportsedge.com

NBA Betting, Picks, Prediction: Lakers vs Warriors and Celtics, Knicks

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Lakers vs. Warriors: Under 229.5. Opening night of the NBA season is Tuesday!. The moment...
NBA
FanSided

New York Knicks vs Boston Celtics: A Foggy Mirror Image

The New York Knicks will be at Madison Square Garden on October 20th to face the Boston Celtics in what will be the first game of the season for both teams. The matchup for these two squads is notable for a couple of reasons. They are division rivals. Both teams...
NBA
theknickswall

Can the Knicks Prove They’re Ahead of the Pack in Raptors Season Series?

With the Raptors halfway between rebuilding and retooling, the 2019 champs get four chances against the Knicks, a team perhaps firmly ahead in the hierarchy. While there are multiple Eastern Conference contenders in the Atlantic Division this year, there is only one team that has been able to bring home the Larry O’Brien trophy in the last decade: the Toronto Raptors. However, this Raptors team will look a lot different this year as they are getting younger and losing the face of the franchise: Kyle Lowry.
NBA
MassLive.com

Celtics’ Jaylen Brown questionable for season opener Wednesday vs. Knicks; Al Horford officially out

NEW YORK — The Celtics officially won’t be at full strength when they tip off the season, but there is some optimism they’ll have both their All-Stars available. The team released its first injury report of the season Tuesday where Jaylen Brown is questionable because of post-health and safety protocols recovery. Al Horford is out because of health and safety protocols.
NBA
Jayson Tatum
wmleader.com

Knicks snag thrilling double-OT win over rival Celtics in opener

The Knicks wanted more offense in the offseason, and they got it. But it came at a cost to their defense and Wednesday’s season-opening thrill ride showed they will still need to shore up that end. After blowing an 11-point lead in the final 3:44 of regulation, capped by a...
NBA
defector.com

Knicks Heroically Overcome Selves In Season Opener

Until the last minute of regulation, it looked like the Knicks would wrap up a clean, affirming win over the Celtics in Wednesday’s home opener. They’d played well, weathering a 39-point barrage from Jaylen Brown, who looked unguardable despite the fact that he’d just recovered from COVID-19. Sure, they’d gone heavy on Julius Randle isolations, but that was the Knicks’ entire identity last season, and progress takes time, if we are to generously assume that head coach Tom Thibodeau has by now sussed out that there is a whole half of the game besides “defense.”
NBA
NBC Sports

Abby Chin catches up with Kemba Walker ahead of Knicks-Celtics

When the Celtics open the season Wednesday night there will be not one, but two familiar faces on the opposing sideline -- Kemba Walker and Evan Fournier. Both signed with the Knicks in the offseason and both will be in the starting lineup to square off against their former team.
NBA
Sporting News

What channel is Celtics vs. Knicks on tonight? Time, TV schedule for 2021 NBA opening week game

Opening week of the 2021-22 NBA season continues as the latest chapter of one of the league's most historic rivalries unfolds. All-Star forward Jayson Tatum and the Celtics travel to Madison Square Garden to take on the Knicks, led by their All-Star forward and reigning Most Improved Player, Julius Randle. Of course, Tatum represents only half of the Celtics' All-Star duo but it is unclear whether or not the team will be with Jaylen Brown, who, as of Sunday, Oct. 17, was still in isolation after entering the league's health and safety protocols, while five-time All-Star Al Horford entered isolation on Tuesday, Oct. 12.
NBA
NESN

Celtics Injury Update: Josh Richardson Late Scratch For Opener Vs. Knicks

Josh Richardson’s debut with the Boston Celtics will have to wait. The newly acquired wing was a late scratch ahead of their season opener against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday. The Celtics said Richardson was experiencing a migraine and wouldn’t be available. You can imagine...
NBA
firstsportz.com

Video: Marcus Smart Hits Buzzer Beating 3-Pointer to Ensure Celtics vs Knicks Goes to Overtime

Tom Thibodeau’s New York Knicks have been able to change their image in the Eastern Conference by heaps ever since they have made significant changes in their roster. After making it into the playoffs for the first time since 2013, last season, Knicks are one of the favorites in the conference. Yet in the opening game Celtics vs Knicks, it is Marcus Smart who seems to have fetched all limelight after showing his nerves of steel.
NBA
theknickswall

Knicks Welcome Celtics to Kick Off Highly Anticipated Season

Fresh off their first playoff appearance in eight seasons, the Knicks begin the 2021–22 season with a home matchup against the Boston Celtics. Building off a perfect preseason, the New York Knicks will welcome division rival Boston Celtics to Madison Square Garden to start the regular season. The Knicks swung the pendulum on their side last season, taking two out of three from the Celtics, who had a turbulent 2020–21 campaign to say the least.
NBA
FanSided

Boston Celtics: 3 takeaways from thrilling season opener against Knicks

The Boston Celtics began their 2021-22 season with a thrilling matchup against the New York Knicks. The Cs ultimately lost in double overtime by the score of 138-134. This game had an atmosphere that was similar to a playoff bout between two historic rivals. If this outing was any indicator on how the season will go, then fans are in for a crazy rollercoaster of emotions.
NBA
