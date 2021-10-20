New Ohio license plate to be revealed on Thursday

The name is DeWine, Mike DeWine, and he has a license to ... unveil.

Gov. DeWine and Ohio BMV Vehicles Registrar Charlie Norman will unveil Ohio’s new standard license plate on Thursday morning at 10 a.m.

The new plate will be made available to drivers by the end of the year.

The current standard Ohio license plate, dubbed the “Ohio Pride” plate, was released in 2013 and features a word cloud of words and slogans related to Ohio, such as “The Buckeye State,” “Birthplace of Aviation,” “The Heart of It All,” and dozens of others.

