The Royals hit the town in their chicest and most stunning looks for the No Time To Die World Premiere in London. The highly anticipated opening of the film had previously been on hold due to Coronavirus concerns. In an act of thanks to all of the hard working front line workers and veterans, the palace confirmed that many health care workers and members of the armed forces were given tickets for their "extraordinary contribution to the nation's response to the COVID pandemic."

