Sommelier Raises $23M Series A Round to Build Decentralized Blockchain for Automated Portfolio Management
Sommelier's software acts as a co-processor to the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) and gives DeFi Liquidity Providers (LPs) unprecedentedly powerful tools for authoring and automating complex liquidity management transactions without the need of a trusted intermediary. This round of funding comes as the Sommelier network starts its mainnet powered by a...markets.businessinsider.com
Comments / 0