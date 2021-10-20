CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sommelier Raises $23M Series A Round to Build Decentralized Blockchain for Automated Portfolio Management

Sommelier's software acts as a co-processor to the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) and gives DeFi Liquidity Providers (LPs) unprecedentedly powerful tools for authoring and automating complex liquidity management transactions without the need of a trusted intermediary. This round of funding comes as the Sommelier network starts its mainnet powered by a...

