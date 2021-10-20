Sommelier Raises $23M Series A Round to Build Decentralized Blockchain for Automated Portfolio Management

Alongside this, the startup is rebranding to Ontra — signifying “getting to the heart of contracts”, according to the startup’s CEO and founder Troy Pospisil. The round is being led by Blackstone Growth (the growth equity business of the investment giant), with previous backer Battery Ventures and board member Mike Paulus (who previously ran and sold Assurance IQ to Prudential, and before that was an investor with Andreessen Horowitz). Valuation is not being disclosed, but prior to this, in July 2019, the company raised $40 million in a round led by Battery — a sum that had previously been undisclosed until today.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 23 HOURS AGO