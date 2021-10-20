Family Support and Children’s Justice Center Trunk or Treat on October 29

Suntree United Methodist Church event features candy, games, bounce houses and more. SUNTREE ― Little princesses and superheroes, pirates and dinosaurs will be out in force when Suntree United Methodist Church in Suntree hosts its annual Trunk or Treat event on Saturday, Oct. 23, from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. Young trunk or treaters and their families are invited to dress in costume and visit each decorated vehicle along a designated path on the church grounds at 7400 N. Wickham Road in north Melbourne. Adding to the not-too-spooky fun will be an open-top inflatable bounce house and inflatable slide, spike ball, corn toss and Connect 4 yard games. In addition, two balloon artists will be strolling the grounds, fashioning balloon creations for the children. A variety of specialty food trucks will be on site for families wishing to purchase dinner or additional treats. 1,000 or more attendees are expected to walk through and collect free candy. Prizes will be awarded for Best and Most Creative trunk displays.

MELBOURNE, FL ・ 13 DAYS AGO