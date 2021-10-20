CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Support and Children’s Justice Center Trunk or Treat on October 29

castlecountryradio.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Carbon County Family Support Center and Children’s Justice Center, along with RUCD Head Start are both excited to bring to the community a Trunk or Treat and Spook Alley event on Friday, October 29 at 3:00 pm. Director, Shelley Wright was able to stop by Castle Country Radio to discuss...

www.castlecountryradio.com

Comments / 0

county10.com

It’s Trunk or Treat! @ The Riverton Branch Library

Bring your kids and enjoy safe and fun trick or treating at the Riverton Branch Library Trunk or Treat. If you’re interested in providing a trunk and treats, call 307-856-3556. The best-decorated trunk will win our Halloween Prize!. (This event is contingent on good weather) When: Saturday Oct. 30th @...
RIVERTON, WY
esu.edu

ESU Student Organizations Invite Children to a Campus Trunk or Treat

The Council for Exceptional Children (CEC), a student-run organization at East Stroudsburg University of Pennsylvania invites community members to a Trunk or Treat event on Sunday, October 24 from noon – 2 p.m. At least 10 other student organizations will participate in the event, hosting games and craft tables. The...
EAST STROUDSBURG, PA
abc57.com

Free trunk or treat event at Camp Eberhart October 30

THREE RIVERS, Mich. – The YMCA of Greater Michiana is hosting a free trunk or treat event at Camp Eberhart on October 30 from 1 to 3 p.m. This trunk or treat is a drive thru event. Attendees will stay in their cars and drive through the camp while trick...
MICHIANA, MI
mymalonetelegram.com

Youth Bureau delivers family fun with Trunk or Treat

MALONE — A holiday-orientated event was held at the Franklin County Fairgrounds on Saturday. The Trunk or Treat was organized by the Franklin County Youth Bureau. The event allows local organizations and businesses, both small and large, to park vehicles along the walking paths and set up tents to hand out candy to visiting children dressed in costumes.
MALONE, NY
hometownnewsbrevard.com

'Trunk or Treat' in Suntree October 23

Suntree United Methodist Church event features candy, games, bounce houses and more. SUNTREE ― Little princesses and superheroes, pirates and dinosaurs will be out in force when Suntree United Methodist Church in Suntree hosts its annual Trunk or Treat event on Saturday, Oct. 23, from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. Young trunk or treaters and their families are invited to dress in costume and visit each decorated vehicle along a designated path on the church grounds at 7400 N. Wickham Road in north Melbourne. Adding to the not-too-spooky fun will be an open-top inflatable bounce house and inflatable slide, spike ball, corn toss and Connect 4 yard games. In addition, two balloon artists will be strolling the grounds, fashioning balloon creations for the children. A variety of specialty food trucks will be on site for families wishing to purchase dinner or additional treats. 1,000 or more attendees are expected to walk through and collect free candy. Prizes will be awarded for Best and Most Creative trunk displays.
MELBOURNE, FL
inkfreenews.com

Warsaw’s Community Life Center Hosting Trunk Or Treat Oct. 30

WARSAW — Community Life Center in Warsaw will host their annual trunk or treat from 4-6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30. Bring the kids to come enjoy the decorated trunks and safe trick or treating in the church parking lot. Parking will be in the grass to the north of the parking lot.
WARSAW, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
North Cook News

Zumba D63's Family Resource Center on October 23

City of Des Plaines recently issued the following announcement. Zumba is a fitness program that combines Latin and international music with dance moves. Where: Family Resource Center, 9000 Capitol Drive, Des Plaines, IL, 60016. Event Type: Community Events, Community Events. Original source can be found here.
DES PLAINES, IL
Intelligencer

Trunk or Treat Event Returns at Unity Center in Benwood

Children got to show off their Halloween costumes and get candy during the Unity Center’s trunk or treat event held Sunday in Benwood. The event was co-sponsored by Temple Shalom of Wheeling, with a pasta dinner provided afterward by Undo’s restaurant. Rabbi Joshua Lief said because of the COVID-19 pandemic,...
BENWOOD, WV
kalb.com

Carly Long: Family Justice Center's Hygiene Drive

The Alexandria Police Department is looking into a shooting that happened on Louisiana Avenue on Wednesday, October 13, 2021. Pineville man charged with murder of wife whose death was ruled a suicide in 2014. Updated: 1 hour ago. A Pineville man has been charged with the June 2014 murder of...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
southeastarrow.com

Center for Speech and Hearing hosts third annual sensory-friendly Trunk or Treat

Join the SEMO chapter of the National Student Speech-Language Hearing Association, Southeast Missouri State University’s Center for Speech and Hearing and other campus organizations at the Trunk or Treat Halloween Sensory-Friendly Event. The event will take place outside of the Center for Speech and Hearing building at 400 N. Pacific...
woay.com

Local church to offer low-carb trunk-or-treat for diabetic children

CRAB ORCHARD, WV (WOAY) – A local church is providing safe, low-carb treats for diabetic children this Halloween. The New Life Tabernacle in Crab Orchard put together the idea when a few children who had type 1 diabetes joined their congregation. Last year they held their first diabetic trunk-or-treat and saw a huge success.
CRAB ORCHARD, WV
manchesterinklink.com

Costumed kids enjoy Trunk-or-Treat thanks to Memorial’s student-athletes

MANCHESTER, NH — A group of students from Memorial High School gave some local kids a chance to give their Halloween finery a test run during a Trunk-or-Treat candy grab in the high school parking lot. Memorial’s SALT (Student-Athlete Leadership Team) organized the community event which involved all the school’s...
MANCHESTER, NH
observer-me.com

‘Trunk or Treat’ returns to Holy Family Parish on Oct. 30

GREENVILLE — The Moosehead Lake Knights of Columbus Council #2368 will host “Trunk or Treat” in the parking lot of Holy Family Church, located on 145 Pritham Avenue, on Saturday, Oct. 30 from 5:30-6:30 p.m. All are welcome. The drive-thru experience drew around 100 families in 2020 and has become...
GREENVILLE, ME

