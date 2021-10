Mark your calendars: Christmas is right around the corner. And in the Town of Windsor, Christmas means the Charlie Brown Christmas Tree Grove. Windsor at the holidays is a magical place to behold. Music playing in the street, lit up store fronts, nightly snow falling and Christmas trees lining a labyrinthine pathway through the Town Green, each tree telling a tale of our community: elementary school classrooms, residential and elderly communities, small businesses, tributes to late loved ones and women’s equality and firefighters — the Charlie Brown Christmas Tree Grove represents the very best of all of us.

WINDSOR, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO