The 2021 South Carolina State Fair closed the gates on the 152nd anniversary fair on October 24 after welcoming 348,701 guests during the 12-day run. “We could not be more pleased with this year’s fair after what has been a challenging year for everyone,” said S.C. State Fair general manager, Nancy Smith. “Lots of people understandably are continuing to make the decisions they think are best for their families, and the fact that we have remained South Carolina’s largest event says a lot about the significant value the fair holds for so many.”

