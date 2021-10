The Ford F-150 Lightning has managed to gather 150,000 reservations and counting. This is extremely impressive for the carmaker's first-ever all-electric truck. Ford recently announced an additional $250 million investment and 450 additional jobs at the Michigan production plant in preparation for increased output. The goal is to reach 80,000 units annually by 2024. We also recently reported that the original October 26 online ordering bank will begin on October 26. A CarBuzz reader was then told by their local Ford dealer those orders may not get underway until 2022. So, what's happening here?

BUYING CARS ・ 3 DAYS AGO