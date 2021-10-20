GAME RECAP #4: NUCKS WIN! A Pathetic Loss - Stabbed 5-2 by Sabres

HabsWorld.net -- The Habs had little time to recover from their opening night loss as they were back in action 24 hours later, this time facing the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday night. That’s right, a regular season contest against a non-Canadian NHL team, what a time to be alive! Coach Ducharme opted for the same lineup as the previous night in Toronto, a decision I question from a strategic standpoint, never mind that it was a strange decision considering that it was not a good night for the entire bottom six. The only change was to start Samuel Montembeault. The Habs must have thought that this game was going to be easy because they lacked conviction all night long and followed up an interesting 2-1 loss to a good team by getting destroyed 5-1 by the Sabres.

NHL ・ 14 DAYS AGO