A motorist was seriously hurt Wednesday when the vehicle he was driving crashed into a utility pole and a tree on a highway in Atlantic County, New Jersey State Police said. The 58-year-old man was flown to an area hospital after the crash around 3:20 p.m. on State Highway 54 southbound in Buena Vista, according to Sgt. Philip Curry, a State Police spokesman.

ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ ・ 9 HOURS AGO