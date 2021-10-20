CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drinks

Canned cocktails are gaining momentum in the push for lower state tax rates but beer brewers push back

By Amelia Lucas, @Thxamelian
CNBC
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe spirits industry is pushing for states to lower excise taxes on canned cocktails. Since the repeal of Prohibition, distillers have paid much higher taxes to make and sell spirits than brewers pay for beer. The booming popularity of canned cocktails has brought more attention to the issue, helping...

