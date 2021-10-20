Police: Counterfeit cash reported again in parts of Kansas

Four suspects were arrested after weapons and counterfeit money were seized by Fontana Police Department personnel, the P.D. said in a Facebook post. Detectives had been investigating suspects who were meeting people on Offerup throughout Southern California and in Fontana for shoes, jewelry, and electronics, including Playstation 5’s. Once the suspects would meet with the victims, they would produce a weapon, pay with counterfeit currency, or drive off with the property.

FONTANA, CA ・ 11 DAYS AGO