Kansas State

Police: Counterfeit cash reported again in parts of Kansas

Hays Post
Hays Post
 8 days ago
FINNEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating more counterfeit cash in southwest Kansas. According to a...

Washington Times-Herald

Police Report

Hunter Carter, 21, Bicknell, was arrested Friday by Indiana State Police on two counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a controlled substance and operating a vehicle while intoxicated. He was released on $2,000 bond. Tyler English, 18, Washington, was arrested Saturday by Washington police on a warrant for...
INDIANA STATE
WWMTCw

Hartford police warn that someone is leaving counterfeit money on the ground

HARTFORD, Mich. — Hartford police are warning people that counterfeit money is being found on the ground around the community. Hartford Police Chief Tressa Beltran said her department received several reports over the last week of people finding counterfeit money on sidewalks, in their yards and in other places around the city.
HARTFORD, MI
KWCH.com

Garden City police warn of counterfeit bills

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - Garden City police want you to be on the lookout for counterfeit money making the rounds in the area. The police department shared pictures of the fake money on its Facebook page. The $50 is cut incorrectly which police say means it’s probably been cut by hand. The $20 bill found in circulation clearly says “REPLICA” under the serial number in the left-hand corner.
GARDEN CITY, KS
KMZU

Counterfeit bills investigated by Sedalia police at 19 businesses

SEDALIA, MO – Police in Sedalia say counterfeit bills circulating in their jurisdiction are passing the marker test at area businesses. In a press release, officers say 19 businesses have encountered suspects attempting to use the bills over the past week. Although some bills, meant to mimic hundred-dollar notes, pass the marker test, an electronic test identifies the fraudulent bill. Watermarks are also absent from the paper.
SEDALIA, MO
Fontana Herald News

Four suspects are arrested after weapons and counterfeit money are seized by Fontana Police Department

Four suspects were arrested after weapons and counterfeit money were seized by Fontana Police Department personnel, the P.D. said in a Facebook post. Detectives had been investigating suspects who were meeting people on Offerup throughout Southern California and in Fontana for shoes, jewelry, and electronics, including Playstation 5’s. Once the suspects would meet with the victims, they would produce a weapon, pay with counterfeit currency, or drive off with the property.
FONTANA, CA
Hays Post

Kan. sheriff's K9 helps deputies find drugs during traffic stop

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas woman on drug charges after a traffic stop. On Just after 7:30a.m. Tuesday, sheriff's deputies conducted a traffic stop on a white 2004 Chevrolet Trailblazer with an expired tag in the 3000 block of NE Quincy Street, according to Deputy Abigail Christian.
KANSAS STATE
Hays Post

4 from Kentucky found with 20 pounds of marijuana in Kansas

BARTON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating four suspects on drug allegations after a traffic stop in Barton County. Just after 11:45 p.m. Sunday, a sheriff's deputy stopped a 1991 Oldsmobile 98 at the intersection of 2nd Street and Main Street in Great Bend for a traffic violation, according to Sheriff Brian Bellendir.
KANSAS STATE
Hutch Post

Police find Kansas felon with pickup reported stolen in July

Police arrested a Kansas man Tuesday after he was allegedly found to be in possession of a a pickup stolen from a Salina business in July. On Tuesday, an officer spotted the gray Chevrolet pickup at the Seventh Day Adventist Church, 834 N. 11th Street in Salina, according to Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester.
KANSAS STATE
Hays Post

Sheriff: U.S. Secret Service busts Kan. counterfeiting ring

MONTGOMERY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating three suspects on multiple charges including counterfeiting. Just after 10a.m. Oct. 21, the U.S. Secret Service agents, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, sheriff's deputies and police served a search warrant at at 2001 West Laurel #105 in Independence, Kansas, according to Montgomery County Sheriff Ron Wade reported Tuesday.
KANSAS STATE
Hays Post

Police ask for help to locate Kansas homicide suspect

JOHNSON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a homicide and asking the public for help to locate a suspect. On Wednesday afternoon, police in Kansas City, Kansas released a photo of a woman who is suspect in a homicide that took place shortly after 1p.m. in the 7900 block of Sandusky.
KANSAS STATE
Hays Post

Police: 3 women took $1,300 in merchandise from Kan. business

MANHATTAN—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a theft in the 200 block of Manhattan Town Center in Manhattan. Just after 3:30 p.m. Monday, Ulta Beauty reported three unknown female suspects stole numerous beauty supplies with an estimated total loss of approximately $1,300, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report.
KANSAS STATE
Hays Post

Police: Kansas man threatened neighbor with a hammer

ATCHISON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect after an altercation between two neighbors. Just before 6:30p.m. Tuesday, police responded to a disturbance at an apartment complex in the 900 block South 4th Street in Atchison, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. During the disturbance a 51 year old man...
KANSAS STATE
WRGB

Schoharie County Sheriff warns of counterfeit cash

SCHOHARIE COUNTY — The Schoharie County Sheriff's Office is alerting the public to counterfeit cash. Deputies recovered $5,500 in fake U.S. $100 bills this week. They were not in circulation but there may still be some out there, particularly in the southern end of the county. At first glance they...
SCHOHARIE COUNTY, NY
Hays Post

Kansas sheriff's office IDs deputy who died in 2-vehicle crash

BUTLER COUNTY — A Kansas sheriff's deputy died in an accident just before 5p.m. Monday in Butler County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2006 marked law enforcement 2006 Ford Crown Victoria driven by 44-year-old Deputy Stephen Evans was southbound on U.S.77 just north of NW 50th. The deputy pulled...
KANSAS STATE
9&10 News

Police Looking For Suspects Who Used Counterfeit $100 Bill

Michigan State Police are asking your help identifying two people who used a counterfeit $100 bill in Lake City. These are surveillance photos taken of the suspects at Roger’s Market in Lake City back on Aug. 16. Police have tried to identify both of them, but so far have not...
MICHIGAN STATE
beavercountyradio.com

Aliquippa Man Unknowingly Tries to Cash in Counterfeit Bill at Rivers Casino

(Pittsburgh, Pa.) The Pennsylvania State Police at the Rivers Casino are reporting that 42-year-old Keith Butcher of Aliquippa unknowingly attempted to change out a counterfeit $100 Dollar bill at the Rivers Casino on Sunday afternoon, October 17, 2021. The suspected counterfeit bill was forwarded to the United States Secret Service for additional investigation. Trooper said in the release that Butcher thinks he received the bill several days earlier during a transaction not on casino property.
