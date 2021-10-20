Mark Evans Will Take Over Fox Sports Ad Sales

Shannon Ryan, President of Content Marketing for Hulu & General Entertainment, is reorganizing the Marketing, Creative and Communications teams under her purview.
Ryan, who oversees one of three marketing agencies established last November by Peter Rice, chairman of Disney General Entertainment Content, has centralized operations under four executives who are getting their roles expanded and will be among six direct reports to Ryan going forward:
Naomi Bulochnikov, SVP, Communications & Publicity, ABC & General Entertainment, adds ABC News, Disney Television Studios, Freeform (which she oversaw during her previous stint at Disney) and Syndication to her purview, with respective leads and their teams...
