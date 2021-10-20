CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Mark Evans Will Take Over Fox Sports Ad Sales

By Brian Steinberg
seattlepi.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMark Evans will take over sports ad sales for Fox Corp. in a changing of the guard that will see Seth Winter, who has led that role for Fox in recent years, step down in February of next year. Evans has been named executive vice president of ad sales...

www.seattlepi.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Disney Anticipates $100M In Ad Sales With NHL Games

Walt Disney Co. (NYSE: DIS) is forecasting more than $100 million in National Hockey League-related advertising sales when the league’s games return to its broadcast and streaming platforms for the 2021-22 season. What Happened: According to a Front Office Sports report, the company is picking up many of the advertisers...
ECONOMY
Journal Inquirer

Sports gambling means added local TV revenue

The popular question, “Are You Ready for Some Football?” is now followed by another one: “Are You Ready for Some Gambling?”. The start of online sports gambling in Connecticut is expected to be a revenue windfall for the state. There’s also someone else making money off sports gambling without having...
GAMBLING
Sportico

Boehly, Execs Share Insights on Growth at ‘Invest in Sports’ Event

One of the realities of trying to invest in a sports team: You can’t tinker every day. Just ask Todd Boehly, a minority owner of the Los Angeles Lakers and Dodgers, and the chairman of Eldridge. Speaking as part of SporticoLive’s “Invest In Sports” summit, which will be shown online beginning Thursday at noon ET, Boehly says pro sports is unlike any other business—humbling because you can do everything right and still fail, yet exciting because there are no guarantees. Some might say the same for investing in the industry, which continues to see new waves of capital and growth opportunities. “Winning...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

Disney’s General Entertainment & Hulu Restructure Marketing, Creative & Communications Teams

Shannon Ryan, President of Content Marketing for Hulu & General Entertainment, is reorganizing the Marketing, Creative and Communications teams under her purview. Ryan, who oversees one of three marketing agencies established last November by Peter Rice, chairman of Disney General Entertainment Content, has centralized operations under four executives who are getting their roles expanded and will be among six direct reports to Ryan going forward: Naomi Bulochnikov, SVP, Communications & Publicity, ABC & General Entertainment, adds ABC News, Disney Television Studios, Freeform (which she oversaw during her previous stint at Disney) and Syndication to her purview, with respective leads and their teams...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fox Sports Ad Sales#Fox Corp#T Mobile
AdWeek

Week of Oct. 18 Cable Network Ranker: Fox News Marks 36 Straight Weeks at No. 1 in Total Day Viewers; Sports Networks Dominate in Younger Demos

Fox News Channel continues to attract tons of viewers across the 24-hour day. According to live-plus-same-day data from Nielsen, the network averaged nearly 1.42 million total viewers in total day, making it the most-watched basic cable network in the Monday-Sunday 6 a.m.-6 a.m. time period for the 36th consecutive week. The network also averaged 228,000 adults 25-54 in total day, No. 3 on basic cable behind sports-driven networks ESPN and TBS. Relative to the previous week (Oct. 11), Fox News grew +2% in average total day viewers and +1% in the total day demo.
MLB
FOX Sports

FOX Sports Rolls Into Its 24th World Series

Buck Ties McCarver for Most Appearances in World Series Booth. Rodriguez, Ortiz, Thomas and Burkhardt Anchor FOX Sports’ Studio Coverage of the 117th Fall Classic. FOX Sports Digital Content Expands, Includes Ben Verlander On-Location and Live In-Stadium Postgame Show. LOS ANGELES – The Fall Classic returns with FOX Sports taking...
BASEBALL
cdcgamingreports.com

Gambling ads become the new normal for American sports

The gambling industry’s deluge of sports-betting ads and free-money offers on television, radio and online, is beginning to concern regulators. Online gambling operators, such as DraftKings Inc. and FanDuel Group, are spending hundreds of millions of dollars, and large shares of their revenues, on marketing, putting sports wagering in front of the American consumer. The push includes celebrity-filled TV commercials, advertising on billboards and podcasts, and sponsorships such as a DraftKings logo superimposed on the pitcher’s mound of a Major League Baseball broadcast.
GAMBLING
Advertising Age

New deal puts live odds in sports betting ads

Sports betting marketers can now insert real-time betting odds into digital out-of-home ads and other screens as result of a new deal. The pact between sports data company Sportradar and Adomni, which specializes in programmatic advertising, offers sports marketers, teams and leagues the ability run digital out-of-home ad campaigns that feature live stats, betting odds and other relevant information.
GAMBLING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports
seattlepi.com

WWE to Crash Into NFT Ring With Fox, Chasing Digital Collectibles Gold Rush

WWE is the latest entertainment company to catch NFT fever. The wrestling entertainment producer inked an exclusive, multiyear deal with Fox Entertainment’s Blockchain Creative Labs to launch an NFT marketplace for licensed digital WWE tokens and collectibles. More from Variety. Under the pact, WWE said it will create “authentic NFTs...
WWE
seattlepi.com

The Operator: Joe Ianniello Carves Post-CBS Path With Media SPAC

Joe Ianniello hopes to take advantage of M&A shakeups and technological disruption in media as he launches his a media-focused SPAC with a number of fellow CBS Corp. veterans. On the latest episode of Variety’s podcast “Strictly Business,” the former chief operating officer and CEO of CBS sees his next move as partnering with former peers in Big Media to acquire and help manage assets that may no longer be top priority for a large conglomerate, but are still big businesses.
BUSINESS
Variety

Fox News Channel Dedicates Studio to Rupert Murdoch

Rupert Murdoch launched Fox News Channel in 1996, and the anchors and hosts of some of its most popular programs will now have a permanent reminder. Fox News on Wednesday renamed its “Studio M” in honor of the elder Murdoch, who continues to work as chairman of parent company Fox Corp. The 3,675-square-foot space, previously known as “Studio F,” hosts some of the cable-news network’s most popular programs, including “Fox & Friends,” “Outnumbered” and “The Five,” as well as its Election Night coverage. A plaque designating the new name was unveiled in a small, surprise ceremony on Wednesday afternoon with both Rupert...
ENTERTAINMENT
The Hollywood Reporter

Former Searchlight Chief Nancy Utley Signs First-Look Deal With Chernin Entertainment

Peter Chernin is reuniting with Nancy Utley, a beloved figurehead in the indie film world who formerly co-ran Searchlight Pictures. Utley and her newly launched production company, Lake Ellyn Entertainment, has signed a first-look deal with Chernin Entertainment. The pact calls for Utley to produce film and TV content for Chernin’s prolific production company. Chernin Entertainment president of film and television Jenno Topping announced the news. Terms were not disclosed. Peter Chernin knew Utley when working at News Corp. and overseeing the 20th Century Fox film empire, which included Searchlight. “Nancy is the ultimate executive—smart, savvy, experienced, and kind. She built Searchlight Pictures into...
BUSINESS
seattlepi.com

Andy Heyward's Genius Brands Buys WOW! Unlimited Media for $53 Million

WOW! brings to Genius a busy content operation that has produced mostly children’s programming for such outlets as Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and Peacock and studios such as Sony, Dreamworks, Moonbug and Mattel. WOW! also is home to the Channel Frederator Network, a streaming platform for animation creators. That will pair nicely under the Genius umbrella with its existing Kartoon Channel service.
BUSINESS
AFP

Twitter posts $537 mn net loss over lawsuit payout

Twitter said Tuesday it had posted a $537 million net loss in the third quarter after settling a lawsuit alleging investors were misled about slowing user growth. Despite revenue rising sharply with the help of robust ad sales, Twitter still posted an operating loss of $743 million, fuelled by the more than $800 million settlement.
BUSINESS
Sportico

DraftKings Drops $22.6 Billion Pursuit of Entain

DraftKings is dropping its $22.6 billion pursuit of Entain. Following further analysis and discussions with the Entain board, DraftKings said in a statement that it was no longer considering a formal offer for the European operator. DraftKings had previously discussed a takeover offer worth more than $22 billion in cash and stock. Entain owns a lot of Europe-centric sports betting and iGaming brands, such as Ladbrokes, Coral and bwin, and a deal would have immediately given DraftKings a global footprint. Entain also owns all of its own back-end tech, a rarity in the gaming world. “Based on our vertically-integrated technology stack, best-in-class product...
GAMBLING
411mania.com

WWE Reportedly Airing Talking Smack on FOX Sports 1 on Friday Night

It looks like Talking Smack may be moving to Friday nights on cable, according to a new report. PWInsider reports that several cable service’s guides, including Verzion FIOS, are listing Talking Smack for Friday at 10 PM ET. That would put the show up against AEW Rampage. The report notes that the following week FOX Sports 1 is listed as broadcast a college football game and not Talking Smack in that slot.

Comments / 0

Community Policy