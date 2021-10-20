CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arch Manning to attend his Uncle Eli’s jersey retirement ceremony in Oxford for LSU-Ole Miss rivalry game

By Aaron S. Lee
CBS 42
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1G1uZT_0cX5sL3700

OXFORD, Miss. ( WGNO ) — With lame-duck head coach Ed Orgeron in tow , the LSU Tigers (4-3) limp across the state line to Oxford to face off with SEC West rival Ole Miss (5-1) on Saturday.

Except this time, when the Tigers step into Vaught-Hemingway Stadium against the 12th-ranked Rebels, the flagship university of Louisiana will be met with a few familiar faces, the ‘Royal Family’ of New Orleans football will be in attendance but not in support of LSU.

‘It’s kind of wild’: Alabama fan still can’t believe his ‘I Hate Tennessee’ rant is now a Crimson Tide tradition

The two-time Super Bowl winner with the New York Giants and former Rebels quarterback Eli Manning – youngest son of Saints legend Archie and brother of NFL Hall-of-Famer Peyton – is being honored in a ceremony to retire his jersey. Manning, will become only the third Rebel to have his number (No. 10) retired.

The two others include Chucky Mullins (No. 38) and the Manning patriarch, Archie (No. 18).

Ole Miss is also honoring the school’s all-time leader in passing yards (10,119) and touchdowns (84) with a special on-field paint scheme. Manning’s nephew Arch is also expected to be in attendance during the game.

AP: UAB, 5 other C-USA schools apply for AAC membership

Arch Manning, who is the nation’s top recruit in the Class of 2023, attended the Ole Miss-Alabama game two weeks ago. The Isadore Newman quarterback has already paid a visits to Georgia and Texas as well.

The ceremony was intended to take place last year, but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

