Eurozone Inflation Accelerates As Estimated In September

By Insta Forex
 7 days ago

Eurozone inflation rose as initially estimated in September, final data from Eurostat revealed on Wednesday. Inflation advanced to 3.4 percent in September from 3.0 percent in August. In the same...

Comments / 0

Turkey Trade Deficit Narrows In September

Turkey’s trade deficit narrowed in September from last year, the Turkish Statistical Institute showed on Wednesday. The trade deficit narrowed to $2.547 billion in September from $4.856 billion in the same period last year. In August, trade deficit was $4.3 billion. Exports accelerated 30.0 percent annually in September and imports...
Australian Dollar Appreciates As Strong Inflation Spurs Rate Hike Expectations

The Australian dollar advanced against its major counterparts in the Asian session on Wednesday, as the nation’s core inflation accelerated to a six-year high in the third quarter, fueling hopes that the the Reserve Bank of Australia may tighten monetary policy earlier than projected. Data from the Australian Bureau of...
German Consumer Confidence To Improve In November

German consumer confidence is set to improve in November on increasing propensity to consume, survey results from the market research group Gfk showed on Wednesday. The forward-looking consumer confidence index rose to 0.9 in November from revised 0.4 in October. Economists had forecast the index to fall to -0.5. With...
Sweden Trade Surplus Rises In September

Sweden’s trade surplus increased in September from a year ago, figures from Statistics Sweden showed on Wednesday. The trade surplus rose to SEK 6.3 billion in September from SEK 2.8 billion in the same month last year. In August, the trade deficit was SEK 10.5 billion. On an annual basis,...
Eurozone M3 Growth Eases; Credit To Private Sector Improves

Eurozone money supply grew at a slower pace in September and the growth in credit to the private improved from the last year, the European Central Bank reported Wednesday. The monetary aggregate M3 expanded 7.4 percent year-on-year in September, slower than the 7.9 percent increase in August and the economists’ forecast of 7.5 percent.
Austria's Manufacturing Growth Slows In October

Austria’s manufacturing sector growth weakened in October as supply bottlenecks and acute price pressures acted as brakes on activity, data published by IHS Markit showed on Wednesday. The headline UniCredit Bank Austria Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index fell to 60.6 in October from 62.8 in September. Nonetheless, a reading above 50...
U.S. Durable Goods Orders Pull Back Much Less Than Expected In September

After reporting a sharp increase in new orders for U.S. manufactured durable goods in the previous month, the Commerce Department released a report on Wednesday showing durable goods orders pulled back by much less than expected in the month of September. The Commerce Department said durable goods orders fell by...
Transportation slump drags down US durable goods in September

Orders for big-ticket US manufactured goods declined for the first time in five months in September, largely due to falling orders for planes and cars, according to government data released Wednesday. Durable goods orders last month fell by 0.4 percent, seasonally adjusted, from August, the Commerce Department reported, but the September decrease was less severe than analysts forecast. A 2.3 percent drop in transportation orders drove the decline, according to the data, with non-defense aircraft orders, such as Boeing's jets, decreasing 27.9 percent in the month. However, if the transportation sector is excluded, overall orders climbed 0.4 percent, which Oren Klachkin of Oxford Economics called "a sign that many businesses stayed optimistic on the economic outlook even as the Delta variant continued to spread across the country."
Canadian Dollar Climbs As BoC Ends QE Program

The Canadian dollar firmed against its major counterparts in the New York session on Wednesday, erasing its early losses, after the Bank of Canada left its interest rate unchanged and terminated the quantitative easing program, reflecting the progress in the economic recovery from the crisis. The BOC maintained its benchmark...
Gold Futures Settle Higher On Weak Dollar

Gold futures settled higher on Wednesday as a weak dollar and lower Treasury yields pushed up the demand for the safe haven yellow metal. Traders, in addition to digesting UK’s budget and the Bank of Canada’s policy announcement, also looked ahead to the upcoming monetary policy announcements from the Bank of Japan and the European Central Bank.
Five-Year Note Auction Attracts Strong Demand

After yesterday’s announcement of above average demand for this month’s two-year note auction, the Treasury Department revealed on Wednesday that this month’s auction of $61 billion worth of five-year notes also attracted strong demand. The five-year note auction drew a high yield of 1.157 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of...
Japan Rate Decision Due On Thursday

The Bank of Japan will wrap up its monetary policy meeting on Thursday and then announce its decision on interest rates, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. The BoJ is widely expected to keep its benchmark lending rate steady at -0.1 percent, although other means of stimulus may...
Treasuries Move Notably Higher As Bank Of Canada Ends Quantitative Easing

Treasuries moved significantly higher over the course of the trading day on Wednesday, extending the upward trend seen over the past few sessions. Bond prices showed a steady move to the upside as the day progressed, closing firmly in positive territory. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, slumped 9 basis points to 1.529 percent.
Japan Retail Sales Fall 0.6% On Year In September

The total value of retail sales in Japan was down 0.6 percent on year in September, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said on Thursday – coming in at 12.041 trillion yen. That beat forecasts for an annual decline of 2.3 percent following the 3.2 percent yearly drop in...
Burst of rising prices tests European Central Bank

European Central Bank officials are confronting the highest inflation in more than a decade and supply shortages that are holding back the pandemic recovery as they decide monetary policy Thursday for the 19 European Union countries that use the euro currency. The meeting of the 25-member governing council isn't expected to result in changes to the bank's 1.85 trillion ($2.14 trillion) bond purchase program aimed at getting the economy through the COVID-19 pandemic. But it could lay the groundwork for a December decision on the program that drives down longer-term borrowing costs, easing credit for businesses and supporting growth...
Spain Producer Price Inflation Fastest Since 1977

Spain producer prices grew at the fastest pace since 1977 in September on higher energy prices, data released by the statistical office INE showed on Tuesday. Producer prices grew 23.6 percent year-on-year in September, after climbing 17.9 percent in August. This was the highest growth since December 1977. Excluding energy,...
Euro, Pound Firm As European Shares Rise

The euro and the pound were higher in the European session on Tuesday, as European shares rose amid optimism about strong earnings and signs of progress in U.S.-China economic and trade talks. Solid earnings results from UBS, Reckitt Benckiser and other companies helped offset concerns about inflation and growth. Investors...
Hong Kong Exports Growth Eases In September

Hong Kong’s merchandise exports grew at a softer pace in September, data from the Census and Statistics Department showed on Tuesday. Exports rose 16.5 percent year-on-year in September, after a 25.9 percent increase in August. Imports gained 23.5 percent annually in September, after a 28.1 percent increase in the previous...
Australia Core Inflation Accelerates More Than Expected

Australia’s core inflation accelerated more than expected in the third quarter, data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics showed on Wednesday. The weighted median measure of core inflation accelerated to 2.1 percent from 1.6 percent in the second quarter. The expected rate was 1.8 percent. This was the strongest inflation since 2015.
