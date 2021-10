A partnership between Edinburgh Airport and renewable energy company Ørsted will set out plans to decarbonise the airport and rapidly accelerate the shift to sustainable air travel. The parties have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to work together to map out steps to reduce emissions at Edinburgh Airport and meet its net zero by 2040 vision. It’s hoped it will provide a template for other airports around the world. The partnership will play an important part in Scotland’s Net Zero ambitions and will make the airport one of the most sustainable in the world through the use of green technologies, including new hydrogen-fuels produced at scale from offshore wind farms, to eliminate carbon emissions from Edinburgh Airport and the aircraft that operate from it.

WORLD ・ 3 DAYS AGO