Auburn, AL

Interdisciplinary research team receives NSF grant to develop waste-reducing, biodegradable paper electronics

auburn.edu
 8 days ago

Current electronics and electronics device printing technologies rely on wet processes such as screen or inkjet printing that require extensive development of inks or solutions with limited sources of functional materials. These inks are often impure, incompatible with biodegradable paper substrates, and printed on eco-unfriendly plastics leading to a huge amount...

cws.auburn.edu

#Engineering Research#Nsf#Science And Technology#Edu#Auburn University#Philpott Westpoint#Ncame#Amnstc
