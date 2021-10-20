CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia County, NY

Overdose alert in Columbia County

By Jamie DeLine
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SyRih_0cX5sDzJ00

HUDSON, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — In Columbia County, there have been eight fatalities and 73 overdoses this year. On Monday, an alert went out saying three happened between the hours of Sunday afternoon and early Monday morning.

New York decriminalizes syringes, eases up on naloxone

“Not common to see them so close together,” explained Carl Quinn, Program Director for Greener Pathways. He said none of them were fatal, but two of the overdoses happened near the same address. “They were both tied to oxycodone and Xanax, which makes us concerned that it’s a pressed pill situation.”

According to Quinn, the third overdose was from heroin.

Rochester police charge 26 people in large-scale drug, firearm investigation

To reverse the effects of an overdose, Narcan can help. “Some of the overdoses we are seeing are taking four, five, and six doses to reverse,” Quinn said. “Call 911 first so you can make sure you have more Narcan coming.”

To help prevent three overdoses in a short period of time, recovery programs such as Greener Pathways can provide recovery advocates, as well as free Narcan and fentanyl testing strips. Greener Pathways can be reached at (518) 822-7437 .

More from NEWS10:

Follow NEWS10!

FACEBOOK TWITTER INSTAGRAM Sign up for our Newsletter!

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

Related
NEWS10 ABC

Warren County COVID update for Oct. 27

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Warren County Health Services confirmed 27 new COVID-19 cases and 19 recoveries on Wednesday. As of Wednesday, the county was monitoring a total of 277 active coronavirus cases. 265 of those are considered mild. 12 are hospitalized, up by one from Tuesday. One is considered in critical condition, with the […]
WARREN COUNTY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

State employee accused of dropping cocaine at work

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Tejuan D. Carter, 44, Albany, was arrested Monday after State Police said he dropped 6.5 grams of cocaine while he was leaving work. Carter is an employee of the Department of Taxation and Finance, according to police. State Police said they responded to a call at the Harriman State Campus Thursday, October […]
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

5 Things to know this Thursday, October 28

Jill Szwed's weather report has us back in normal calm fall weather. In today's 5 things to know, a major fire happened yesterday in Coeymans, a State Trooper was indicted on a murder charge, and a State employee was arrested after dropping cocaine.
ALBANY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Columbia County, NY
Columbia County, NY
Government
City
Hudson, NY
Columbia County, NY
Health
City
Rochester, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NYS trooper indicted on murder charge after fatal Thruway crash

New York Attorney General Letitia James has announced the indictment of Christopher Baldner, a member of the New York State Police, on murder charges. The indictment alleges that Baldner, while on patrol on the New York State Thruway, used his police vehicle to ram a car, resulting in the death of an 11-year-old.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Albany Med to host Postpartum depression support group

The Albany Med Division of General Pediatrics has announced a weekly support group for mothers and fathers struggling emotionally following the birth of a child. The group is open to mothers who have given birth within the past year, and fathers with a child less than one year old that have no additional support.
ALBANY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Overdose#Weather#Oxycodone#Naloxone#Heroin#Narcan#Greener Pathways#Latino#Democrats
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NEWS10 ABC

Firefighters learn school bus rescue strategies

GLENVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS 10)—Tonight, firefighters from across the Capital Region learned how to extricate children from a school bus in the event of an emergency. “In the town of Glenville, Schenectady County— there are several different bus companies that run. Glenville has Scotia-Glenville, Burnt Hills, and Niskayuna schools. There are special needs busses that are […]
GLENVILLE, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Gov. Hochul: Vaccines for kids ‘extremely exciting’

"New Yorkers have made tremendous progress in the fight against COVID, but make no mistake - our work is not done," Gov. Hochul said. "We all remember the spike in infections last winter and it's now on all of us to ensure it doesn't happen again. As we move towards colder months and more opportunities for people to gather indoors, the vaccine has become even more important. There's no reason to wait - it's free, it's available and it's the right thing to do, so get your shot today."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

County Road 31, Town of Moreau closed to traffic

According to the Saratoga County Commissioner of Public Works, a section of highway known as County Road 31 (Fortsville Road) is closed, in the Town of Moreau. The road will be closed until Tuesday, November 30, allowing only local traffic access during the replacement of a culver.
MOREAU, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy