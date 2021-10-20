CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Indian Rupee Advances To Nearly 2-week High Against U.S. Dollar

By Insta Forex
ForexTV.com
 7 days ago

The Indian rupee rose against the U.S. dollar in evening deals on Wednesday, amid falling oil prices on the back of an...

forextv.com

MarketWatch

EIA reports a weekly climb in U.S. crude supplies, but stocks at a key delivery hub decline

The Energy Information Administration reported on Wednesday that U.S. crude inventories rose by 4.3 million barrels for the week ended Oct. 22. On average, analysts polled by S&P Global Platts expected a 100,000-barrel decline, but the American Petroleum Institute on Tuesday reported a 2.3 million-barrel climb, according to sources. The EIA also reported weekly inventory declines of 2 million barrels for gasoline and 400,000 barrels for distillates. The S&P Global Platts survey expected supplies to decrease by 2.7 million barrels for gasoline and 2 million barrels for distillates. The EIA data showed crude stocks at the Cushing, Okla., storage hub fell by 3.9 million barrels for the week. Oil prices continued to trade lower after the EIA data. December West Texas Intermediate crude contract fell 83 cents, or 1%, at $83.82 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, little changed from $83.81 before the supply data.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

U.S. oil futures fall by more than 2%; natural-gas futures end at more than 3-week high

Oil futures settled with a loss of more than 2% on Wednesday after the Energy Information Administration reported a 4.3 million-barrel weekly climb in U.S. crude inventories and amid news that Iran may soon renew talks with world powers on a nuclear deal. Iran's chief negotiator, Ali Bagheri, said Wednesday that Iran will return to nuclear discussions before the end of November, according to The Wall Street Journal. "If this leads to the eventual withdrawal of U.S. sanctions, Iranian oil exports will rise, ending the threat of a supply shortage that has been partly the reason behind the big oil rally," said Fawad Razaqzada, market analyst at ThinkMarkets, in a market update. West Texas Intermediate crude for December delivery fell $1.99, or nearly 2.4%, to settle at $82.66 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Natural-gas prices, meanwhile, rallied, getting a boost from some forecasts for colder weather as the November contracts expired. November natural gas rose 32 cents, or 5.4%, to settle at $6.202 per million British thermal units, the highest in just over three weeks. The new front month December contract added 20 cents, or almost 3.3%, to $6.198 per million Btus.
TRAFFIC
ForexTV.com

Oil Prices Fall After API Data

Oil prices fell more than 1 percent on Wednesday after the American Petroleum Institute (API) reported its fifth straight week of crude oil inventory builds. Brent crude futures for January delivery fell 93 cents, or 1.1 percent, to $84.72 a barrel, while U.S. crude futures for December settlement were down $1.18, or 1.4 percent, at $83.47 a barrel.
TRAFFIC
ForexTV.com

Gold Edges Lower Ahead Of Central Bank Meetings

Gold edged lower on Wednesday as a firmer dollar and higher U.S. Treasury yields increased the opportunity cost of holding the non-interest bearing metal. Spot gold dipped 0.3 percent to $1,786.51 an ounce while U.S. gold futures were down 0.3 percent at $1,787.95. Benchmark 10-year US Treasury yields firmed above...
BUSINESS
ForexTV.com

Australian Dollar Appreciates As Strong Inflation Spurs Rate Hike Expectations

The Australian dollar advanced against its major counterparts in the Asian session on Wednesday, as the nation’s core inflation accelerated to a six-year high in the third quarter, fueling hopes that the the Reserve Bank of Australia may tighten monetary policy earlier than projected. Data from the Australian Bureau of...
BUSINESS
ForexTV.com

Japanese Yen Advances Amid Risk Aversion

The Japanese yen climbed against its major counterparts in the European session on Wednesday, amid a drop in European shares in the wake of renewed tensions between U.S. and China, mixed earnings results and indications of widening of a crackdown from Beijing. U.S. regulators banned China Telecom’s American subsidiary from...
MARKETS
ForexTV.com

Turkey Economic Confidence Weakens In October

Turkey’s economic confidence weakened in October, figures from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed on Wednesday. The economic confidence index fell to 101.4 in October from 102.4 in September. In the same month last year, the confidence index was 97.2. The consumer confidence index decreased to 76.8 in October from 79.7...
WORLD
ForexTV.com

Italy Trade Surplus Falls In September

Italy’s trade surplus decreased in September from the same month last year, data published by the statistical office Istat showed on Wednesday. The trade surplus decreased to EUR 1.671 billion in September from EUR 5.273 billion in the same month last year. In August, trade surplus was EUR 1.597 billion.
MARKETS
ForexTV.com

Canadian Dollar Climbs As BoC Ends QE Program

The Canadian dollar firmed against its major counterparts in the New York session on Wednesday, erasing its early losses, after the Bank of Canada left its interest rate unchanged and terminated the quantitative easing program, reflecting the progress in the economic recovery from the crisis. The BOC maintained its benchmark...
CURRENCIES
ForexTV.com

Australia Export Prices Climb 6.2% On Quarter In Q2

Export prices in Australia were up 6.2 percent on quarter in the third quarter of 2021, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Thursday – slowing from the 13.2 percent jump in Q2. Import prices rose 5.4 percent on quarter, accelerating from 1.9 percent in the three months prior. On...
GAS PRICE
ForexTV.com

France Producer Price Inflation Accelerates In September

France’s producer price inflation accelerated in September driven by the surge in petroleum product prices, figures released by the statistical office Insee showed on Wednesday. Producer price inflation in the domestic market advanced to 11.6 percent in September from 10.0 percent in August. Prices of coke and refined petroleum products...
BUSINESS
ForexTV.com

Gold Futures Settle Higher On Weak Dollar

Gold futures settled higher on Wednesday as a weak dollar and lower Treasury yields pushed up the demand for the safe haven yellow metal. Traders, in addition to digesting UK’s budget and the Bank of Canada’s policy announcement, also looked ahead to the upcoming monetary policy announcements from the Bank of Japan and the European Central Bank.
MARKETS
ForexTV.com

Eurozone M3 Growth Eases; Credit To Private Sector Improves

Eurozone money supply grew at a slower pace in September and the growth in credit to the private improved from the last year, the European Central Bank reported Wednesday. The monetary aggregate M3 expanded 7.4 percent year-on-year in September, slower than the 7.9 percent increase in August and the economists’ forecast of 7.5 percent.
BUSINESS
AFP

Transportation slump drags down US durable goods in September

Orders for big-ticket US manufactured goods declined for the first time in five months in September, largely due to falling orders for planes and cars, according to government data released Wednesday. Durable goods orders last month fell by 0.4 percent, seasonally adjusted, from August, the Commerce Department reported, but the September decrease was less severe than analysts forecast. A 2.3 percent drop in transportation orders drove the decline, according to the data, with non-defense aircraft orders, such as Boeing's jets, decreasing 27.9 percent in the month. However, if the transportation sector is excluded, overall orders climbed 0.4 percent, which Oren Klachkin of Oxford Economics called "a sign that many businesses stayed optimistic on the economic outlook even as the Delta variant continued to spread across the country."
INDUSTRY
ForexTV.com

Treasuries Move Notably Higher As Bank Of Canada Ends Quantitative Easing

Treasuries moved significantly higher over the course of the trading day on Wednesday, extending the upward trend seen over the past few sessions. Bond prices showed a steady move to the upside as the day progressed, closing firmly in positive territory. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, slumped 9 basis points to 1.529 percent.
MARKETS
ForexTV.com

Japan Rate Decision Due On Thursday

The Bank of Japan will wrap up its monetary policy meeting on Thursday and then announce its decision on interest rates, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. The BoJ is widely expected to keep its benchmark lending rate steady at -0.1 percent, although other means of stimulus may...
RETAIL
The Independent

Burst of rising prices tests European Central Bank

European Central Bank officials are confronting the highest inflation in more than a decade and supply shortages that are holding back the pandemic recovery as they decide monetary policy Thursday for the 19 European Union countries that use the euro currency. The meeting of the 25-member governing council isn't expected to result in changes to the bank's 1.85 trillion ($2.14 trillion) bond purchase program aimed at getting the economy through the COVID-19 pandemic. But it could lay the groundwork for a December decision on the program that drives down longer-term borrowing costs, easing credit for businesses and supporting growth...
BUSINESS

