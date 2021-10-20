CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Oil Retreats After API Data

By Insta Forex
 7 days ago

Oil slipped from a seven-year high on Wednesday after industry data pointed to another increase in U.S. crude stockpiles. Benchmark Brent crude futures fell 85 cents, or 1 percent, to $84.23 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures were down 91 cents, or 1.1...

MarketWatch

EIA reports a weekly climb in U.S. crude supplies, but stocks at a key delivery hub decline

The Energy Information Administration reported on Wednesday that U.S. crude inventories rose by 4.3 million barrels for the week ended Oct. 22. On average, analysts polled by S&P Global Platts expected a 100,000-barrel decline, but the American Petroleum Institute on Tuesday reported a 2.3 million-barrel climb, according to sources. The EIA also reported weekly inventory declines of 2 million barrels for gasoline and 400,000 barrels for distillates. The S&P Global Platts survey expected supplies to decrease by 2.7 million barrels for gasoline and 2 million barrels for distillates. The EIA data showed crude stocks at the Cushing, Okla., storage hub fell by 3.9 million barrels for the week. Oil prices continued to trade lower after the EIA data. December West Texas Intermediate crude contract fell 83 cents, or 1%, at $83.82 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, little changed from $83.81 before the supply data.
MarketWatch

U.S. oil futures fall by more than 2%; natural-gas futures end at more than 3-week high

Oil futures settled with a loss of more than 2% on Wednesday after the Energy Information Administration reported a 4.3 million-barrel weekly climb in U.S. crude inventories and amid news that Iran may soon renew talks with world powers on a nuclear deal. Iran's chief negotiator, Ali Bagheri, said Wednesday that Iran will return to nuclear discussions before the end of November, according to The Wall Street Journal. "If this leads to the eventual withdrawal of U.S. sanctions, Iranian oil exports will rise, ending the threat of a supply shortage that has been partly the reason behind the big oil rally," said Fawad Razaqzada, market analyst at ThinkMarkets, in a market update. West Texas Intermediate crude for December delivery fell $1.99, or nearly 2.4%, to settle at $82.66 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Natural-gas prices, meanwhile, rallied, getting a boost from some forecasts for colder weather as the November contracts expired. November natural gas rose 32 cents, or 5.4%, to settle at $6.202 per million British thermal units, the highest in just over three weeks. The new front month December contract added 20 cents, or almost 3.3%, to $6.198 per million Btus.
AFP

Transportation slump drags down US durable goods in September

Orders for big-ticket US manufactured goods declined for the first time in five months in September, largely due to falling orders for planes and cars, according to government data released Wednesday. Durable goods orders last month fell by 0.4 percent, seasonally adjusted, from August, the Commerce Department reported, but the September decrease was less severe than analysts forecast. A 2.3 percent drop in transportation orders drove the decline, according to the data, with non-defense aircraft orders, such as Boeing's jets, decreasing 27.9 percent in the month. However, if the transportation sector is excluded, overall orders climbed 0.4 percent, which Oren Klachkin of Oxford Economics called "a sign that many businesses stayed optimistic on the economic outlook even as the Delta variant continued to spread across the country."
ForexTV.com

German Govt Lifts 2022 Growth Outlook

The German government raised its growth projection for next year but lowered its forecast for the current year as the supply bottlenecks continued to weigh on industrial activity. Gross domestic product is expected to climb 4.1 percent in 2022 instead of 3.6 percent estimated previously, the economy ministry said in...
ForexTV.com

Gold Futures Settle Higher On Weak Dollar

Gold futures settled higher on Wednesday as a weak dollar and lower Treasury yields pushed up the demand for the safe haven yellow metal. Traders, in addition to digesting UK’s budget and the Bank of Canada’s policy announcement, also looked ahead to the upcoming monetary policy announcements from the Bank of Japan and the European Central Bank.
CNBC

Oil falls after increases in U.S. crude, fuel stockpiles

Oil prices fell on Wednesday after industry data showed crude oil stockpiles rose more than expected and fuel inventories unexpectedly increased last week in the United States, the world's largest oil consumer. Brent oil futures fell 1.42%, or $1.28, to trade at $85.12 a barrel after closing at the highest...
actionforex.com

US Oil Retraces After Overextension

WTI crude tumbled after an unexpected surge in US inventories. Medium-term sentiment remains bullish, though an overbought RSI on the daily chart may prompt buyers to proceed with caution. A fall below 82.50 and then 81.00 has exacerbated profit-takings as late buyers rushed for the exit. 79.50 is the next...
investing.com

Oil Dips After Buildup in Oil Inventories

Investing.com – Oil prices fell following larger than expected increases in crude oil stockpiles and fuel inventories in the U.S. Brent oil futures fell 0.76% to $85.01 WTI Futures fell 0.79% to $83.98 by 10:16 PM ET (2:16 AM GMT). American Petroleum Institute figures showed that crude oil inventories rose...
FXStreet.com

WTI extends pullback below $84.00 on higher API inventories, EIA data eyed

WTI flirts with intraday low, seesaws around seven-year high. Weekly API inventory data came in higher-than-expected, firmer USD also probe oil buyers. EIA data, US Durable Goods Orders will direct short-term moves ahead of US GDP. WTI crude oil remains pressured around $83.80, down 0.30% on a day during Wednesday’s...
investing.com

Oil Inventories Rose by 2.3M Barrels Last Week: API

Investing.com - U.S. crude stockpiles rose more than expected last week, but that did little to ease fears that demand will continue outstrip supply amid an ongoing energy crunch. West Texas Intermediate, the benchmark traded at $84.47 a barrel on the news, after settling up 89 cents at $84.65 a...
ForexTV.com

Australian, NZ Dollars Climb Amid Rising Risk Appetite

The Australian and NZ dollars advanced against their major counterparts in the Asian session on Tuesday, as Asian markets were mostly higher, following the broadly positive cues from Wall Street overnight as traders cheered solid earnings results. U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen held a video call with China’s Vice Premier...
ForexTV.com

China Industrial Profits Increase At Faster Pace In September

China’s industrial profits increased at a faster pace in September despite supply bottlenecks pushing raw material prices higher. Industrial profits surged 16.3 percent on a yearly basis in September after rising 10.1 percent in August, the National Bureau of Statistics reportedly said Wednesday. The overall annual increase was largely driven...
ForexTV.com

Hong Kong Exports Growth Eases In September

Hong Kong’s merchandise exports grew at a softer pace in September, data from the Census and Statistics Department showed on Tuesday. Exports rose 16.5 percent year-on-year in September, after a 25.9 percent increase in August. Imports gained 23.5 percent annually in September, after a 28.1 percent increase in the previous...
