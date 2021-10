Montreal Canadiens training camp was about a week and a half too long as well as three or four preseason games too much. It seemed to go on forever, when we could have guessed 20 or 21 of the players that would be on the 23 man roster to being the season long ago. While it was longer than necessary, there were a couple of unknown players who put their best foot forward and really made a name for themselves.

NHL ・ 7 DAYS AGO