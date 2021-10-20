CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abbott rises on Street-beating Q3, increased EPS guidance

By Sean Whooley
massdevice.com
 8 days ago

Abbott (NYSE:ABT) shares ticked up this morning on third-quarter results that easily topped the consensus forecast. The Abbott Park, Illinois-based company posted profits of $2.1 billion, or $1.17 per share, on sales of $10.9 billion for the three months ended Sept. 30, 2021, for...

www.massdevice.com

massdevice.com

Edwards Lifesciences stock slides on Q3 financial results

The Irvine, California–based cardio device company reported earnings of $340.1 million (or 54¢ per share) off sales of $1.31 billion. That’s a 4.6% increase from Q3 2020’s earnings of $325.2 million (52¢ per share) off sales of $1.14 billion. Edwards reported TAVR sales of $858 million, which were up 15%...
Pittsburgh Business Times

Supply chain disruptions derail Wabtec's full year revenue and EPS growth guidance during Q3

Wabtec Corp. (NYSE: WAB) announced revisions to its fiscal year revenue and EPS growth guidance amid the ongoing global supply chain disruptions. The Pittsburgh-based freight and transit company announced it's now expecting to deliver sales guidance for 2021 between $7.9 billion and $8.05 billion, down from the previous range of $7.9 billion to $8.2 billion the company expected following a previous revision during its Q2 earnings period. Adjusted earnings per diluted share are now expected to range between $4.20 to $4.30, a modification from the $4.15 to $4.35 range the company forecasted in Q2.
massdevice.com

Baxter beats EPS consensus, matches revenue estimates in Q3

Baxter (NYSE:BAX) today posted third-quarter results that beat the overall consensus on Wall Street. The Deerfield, Illinois-based company reported profits of $452 million, or 89¢ per share, on sales of $3.23 billion for the three months ended September 30, for a bottom-line gain of 25.9% on sales growth of 8.55% compared with Q3 2020.
MarketWatch

Altria stock slips after adjusted profit misses expectations, while revenue beat

Shaers of Altria Group Inc. slipped 0.2% in premarket trading Thursday, after the cigarette and heated tobacco seller reported third-quarter profit that missed expectations while revenue fell but beat forecasts. Net losses widened to $2.7 billion, or $1.48 a share, from $952 million, or 51 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, such as special items related to the ABI investment, adjusted earnings per share rose to $1.22 from $1.19, but missed the FactSet consensus of $1.26. The company recorded a 5-cent charge related to its investment in cannabis company Cronos Group Inc. Revenue fell 4.7% to $6.79 billion, well above the FactSet consensus of $5.73 billion, as smokeable products revenue fell 5.4% and oral tobacco products revenue declined 2.2%. Total cigarette shipment volume fell 12.9% to 24.05 billion sticks, including a 11.9% decline in Marlboro shipments. For 2021, the company raised its adjusted EPS guidance range to $4.58 to $4.62 from $4.56 to $4.62, which compares with the FactSet consensus of $4.62. Altria's stock has slipped 0.3% over the past three months through Wednesday, while the S&P 500 has gained 3.4%.
investing.com

eBay Results Beat in Q3, but Revenue Guidance Falls Short

Investing.com- eBay reported Wednesday second-quarter results that topped expectations, but revenue guidance fell short amid signs of slowing user growth. eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) shares lost 4.30% in after-hours trading following the report. eBay announced earnings per share of 90 cents on revenue of $2.50 billion. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS...
b975.com

Clariant hikes sales guidance after Q3 beats forecasts

ZURICH (Reuters) – Clariant raised its full-year sales outlook again on Thursday after the Swiss specialty chemicals maker reported better-than-expected third-quarter sales. The company, whose products range from catalysts used for chemical production and fuel processing to chemicals used in personal care products and paints, said its sales rose 23% to 1.10 billion Swiss francs ($1.20 billion), better than the 1.05 billion Swiss francs expected by analysts.
wmleader.com

Ford Stock Jumps On Q3 Earnings Beat, Guidance, Dividend Return

Ford Motor Co. (F) – Get Ford Motor Company Report posted stronger-than-expected third quarter earnings, and boosted its full-year profit guidance, while reinstating its dividend, amid what it called a ‘markedly improved’ environment for global semiconductor supplies. Ford said adjusted earnings for the three months ending in September were pegged...
massdevice.com

Conmed posts mixed-bag Q3 results

ConMed (NSDQ:CNMD) this week posted third-quarter results that beat the earning consensus on Wall Street but missed on revenue estimates. The Largo, Florida-based minimally invasive surgical device company reported profits of $14.9 million, or 47¢ per share, on sales of $248.8 million for the three months ended September 30, for a bottom-line gain of 118.2% on sales growth of 4.62% compared with Q3 2020.
Benzinga

Linde Q3 Earnings Surpass Analyst View, Lifts FY21 EPS Guidance

Linde PLC (NYSE: LIN) reported third-quarter sales growth of 11.9% year-over-year to $7.67 billion, beating the consensus of $6.44 billion. Underlying sales increased 11%, including 3% price attainment and 8% higher volumes. Sales by segments: Americas $3.09 billion (+17% Y/Y), APAC $1.56 billion (+5% Y/Y), EMEA $1.91 billion (+18% Y/Y),...
massdevice.com

Teleflex beats The Street in Q3 but warns of COVID-19 headwinds

Teleflex (NYSE: TFX) today reported third-quarter results that beat the consensus forecast on Wall Street but lowered its full-year revenue guidance as the COVID-19 pandemic affects sales across product lines. The Wayne, Pennsylvania–based critical care and surgical tech company reported profits of $199.2 million, or $4.20 per share, on sales...
massdevice.com

Integer beats The Street in Q3, plans to acquire Oscor

Integer Holdings (NYSE:ITGR) posted third-quarter results today that beat the consensus forecast on Wall Street — and announced plans to spend $220 million to acquire Oscor. The Plano, Texas–based medtech contract manufacturing giant plans to finance the acquisition with debt. Integer officials expect the deal to close in December under customary closing conditions. They see the acquisition broadening Integer’s product portfolio, expanding its R&D capabilities, and adding low-cost manufacturing capacity.
Novocure slides on Q3 earnings, revenue misses

Novocure (NSDQ:NVCR) shares slid this morning on third-quarter results that fell short the consensus forecast. NVCR shares were down -7.3% at $102.68 per share in mid-morning trading. MassDevice’s MedTech 100 Index — which includes stocks of the world’s largest medical device companies — remained virtually unchanged. The St. Helier, Jersey-based...
The Motley Fool

Why Align Technology Stock Just Popped

Shares of clear braces maker Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) jumped 4.1% in 2 p.m. EDT trading Thursday after the company behind the popular Invisalign product reported better-than-expected sales and earnings for its fiscal third quarter last night. Looking ahead to Q3, analysts had forecast Align would earn $2.60 per share on...
massdevice.com

Thermo Fisher Scientific ticks up on Street-beating Q3 results

(NYSE:TMO) today posted third-quarter results that beat the overall consensus on Wall Street. The Waltham, Massachusetts–based laboratory supply company reported profits of $1.9 billion, or $4.79 per share, on sales of $9.3 billion for the three months ended October 2, for a bottom-line loss of -1.6% on sales growth of 9.49% compared with Q3 2020.
massdevice.com

Masimo beats the Street in Q3

Masimo (NSDQ:MASI) this week posted third-quarter results that beat the overall consensus forecast on Wall Street. The Irvine, California-based monitoring technology company reported profits of $57.8 million, or $1.00 per share, on sales of $307.4 million, for the three months ended October 2, for a bottom-line gain of 17% on sales growth of 10.5% compared with Q3 2020.
