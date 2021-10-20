MDI Soccer Playoff Information

Former Ellsworth Eagle Callie Hammer was honored by the North Atlantic Conference in their weekly honors, as the Women Soccer Defender of the Week. "Senior keeper Callie Hammer charted five saves with just one goal allowed over 135 minutes as the Beavers went 2-0 last week. Hammer tallied four saves with one goal allowed in 90 minutes in UMF's triumph over Maine Maritime Academy on Saturday at Leib Field. Hammer logged one save in the opening 45 minutes of Sunday's road win over NVU-Johnson before stepping aside for the second half. For the week, Hammer had a goals-against average of 0.67 and a save percentage of .833. "

ELLSWORTH, ME ・ 9 DAYS AGO