Cashless tolling announced for Rip Van Winkle Bridge
GREENPORT, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – The NYS Bridge Authority will be implementing cashless tolling at the Rip Van Wrinkle Bridge on Monday, November 1, at midnight.
In an effort to provide smoother and safer travel officials said. The cashless toll offers environmental benefits by reducing vehicle emissions from idling engines.
Drivers will experience non-stop travel through overhead gantries with state-of-the-art use of sensors and cameras that read E-ZPass tags, or captured license plate images officials said. A toll bill will be mailed, to the registered owner of the vehicle via Tolls by Mail NY.
The Bridge Authority says current toll booths, which opened in 2003, will be demolished soon after the switch to cashless tolling, allowing Eastbound traffic to proceed through the current vicinity of Lane 1.
Officials say new cashless tolling systems will be implemented at the Kingston-Rhinecliff and Mid-Hudson bridges in the months ahead, to be fully completed by March 2022.
All drivers without an E-ZPass tag are strongly encouraged to obtain one to take advantage of savings and convenience. For Information about the cashless tolling project, visit the Bridge Authority’s website .
