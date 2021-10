Want to know how to play Far Cry 6 in co-op multiplayer? Ubisoft's bombastic open-world FPS franchise is always best played with company. Double the players, double the devastation, after all. And Far Cry 6 has taken after its predecessors in offering players a couple of different ways to play the game in co-op. Whether you're looking for self-contained co-op missions or you want to play through the entire story with a friend, read on to find out how to set up Far Cry 6 for multiplayer.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 13 DAYS AGO