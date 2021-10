Your browser does not support the audio element. The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality has developed a new set of rules that would cap greenhouse gas emissions from fossil fuels and reduce them over time. Under the new rules, companies distributing more than a set amount of fossil fuels would have to reduce their emissions to meet a declining cap. To meet the target, they would be allowed to bank and trade emission credits that could come from switching to renewable fuels or electricity. They would also be able to pay for emission reductions in communities that are most vulnerable to climate change through an investment fund that could help cover the cost of switching to an electric vehicle or reducing home energy use. DEQ Director Richard Whitman joins us to explain the proposed Climate Protection Program.

OREGON STATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO