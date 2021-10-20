CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

The mission to break barriers to space travel for people with disabilities

By Loren Grush
The Verge
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Sina Bahram shifted into weightlessness for the first time on Sunday, he could feel the air brushing past his skin as his body began to float into the air. As someone who’d longed to be an astronaut since he was four years old, he’d been waiting many years to have...

www.theverge.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

NASA sending four astronauts to ISS on Sunday

NASA is teaming up with SpaceX once more to send four astronauts to the International Space Station on Sunday, including three first-timers. The crew of mission "Crew-3" will spend six months on the orbital outpost, conducting research in areas including material sciences, health, and botany, to help inform future deep space exploration and benefit life on Earth. Americans Raja Chari, Tom Marshburn, and Kayla Barron as well as German Matthias Maurer of the European Space Agency (ESA) will launch aboard a Crew Dragon spacecraft named "Endurance," fixed atop a Falcon 9 rocket at 2:21 am (0621 GMT) from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. "Last night we got to go see Endurance in the hangar as they got ready to roll it out to the pad, and actually put our hands on the Dragon, which is a pretty special experience," Chari, a US Air Force colonel who is commanding the mission, said at a press conference on Wednesday.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Herbie J Pilato

NASA's Recent Take On Space Visitors

Actor William Shatner, a.k.a. "Captain James T. Kirk," from TV's legendary Star Trek pop-culture franchise, at 90-years-old, recently became the oldest-living human being to catapult into space, with Amazon king Jeff Bezos.
SlashGear

ESA plans communications tests between Mars Express and Chinese rover

The ESA has announced that it is planning to conduct a series of five communications tests between the Mars Express orbiter and China’s Zhurong rover currently exploring the surface of Mars. Most rovers and landers sent to Mars lack radios powerful enough to send data directly back to Earth. Instead, they rely on spacecraft orbiting the Red Planet to capture … Continue reading
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
deseret.com

The head of NASA thinks we’re not alone in the universe

NASA administrator Bill Nelson says it’s likely we’re not alone in the universe. “Are there other planet Earths out there?” Nelson asked during a livestream with the University of Virginia Center for Politics last week. “I certainly think so because the universe is so big.”. “Who am I to say...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

SpaceX needs to tame toilet trouble before weekend launch

SpaceX is taming some toilet troubles in its capsules before it launches four more astronauts. The company and NASA want to make sure the toilet leaks won’t compromise the capsule launching early Sunday from Kennedy Space Center or another one that’s been parked at the International Space Station since April. During SpaceX’s first private flight last month, a tube came unglued, spilling urine onto fans and beneath the floor, said William Gerstenmaier, a SpaceX vice president who used to work for NASA. The same problem was recently discovered inside the Dragon capsule at the space station, he told reporters...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Ars Technica

Firefly completes design of Moon mission, aiming for 2023 launch

Although Firefly Aerospace is only a few weeks removed from its first-ever launch attempt, the Texas-based space company is already making good progress toward its first mission to land on the Moon. Firefly said Monday that it has completed the "critical design review" phase of its program to develop a...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Viktoria Modesta
Person
Chris Hadfield
The Independent

SpaceX Starship nears launch date after successful test of Mars-bound deep space SN20 engine, Elon Musk says

SpaceX will launch its next-generation Starship SN20 rocket next month after successfully testing its deep space Raptor Vacuum engine, Elon Musk has confirmed.The launch will be the first orbital flight for the Mars-bound craft, which is being built to transport people and cargo around the Solar System.Previous Starship prototypes have performed high-altitude flight tests from SpaceX’s Starbase facility in Boca Chica, Texas, but the next stage of development requires a massive Super Heavy rocket in order to propel it to orbit. The November test will see Starship SN20 launch from Starbase before separating from the booster rocket and touching down...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
americanmilitarynews.com

NASA Perseverance mission shows flash floods on Mars

Pictures of boulders that were carried by flash floods into a lake bed might not seem too thrilling. But when it’s the Perseverance rover photographing the Martian landscape and capturing evidence of dramatic weather events — and perhaps a climactic change — that occurred on this now-desolate planet billions of years ago, the images are indeed intriguing.
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Space Travel#Physical Disabilities#Disability#European Space Agency#Space Station#Prime Access Consulting#Verge#The Zero G Corporation
Nature.com

Indian space science missions

The Indian space science programme dates back to the 1960s, but has hit the headlines in the 21st century after successful missions to the Moon and Mars. Scientists from the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) reflect on the past successes and share their plans for the future. In recent years,...
ASTRONOMY
everythingrf.com

Kratos OpenSpace Virtualized Wideband Receivers for Earth Observation Missions Break the Gigabit Barrier

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, a leading National Security Solutions provider, announced that it has broken the gigabit throughput barrier with its OpenSpace™ virtualized wideband receivers delivering over a gigabit per second performance running solely on commercially available, off-the-shelf x86-based computers. This achievement drastically lowers the cost of downlinks, while raising performance for Earth Observation (EO) and Remote Sensing (RS) missions.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Scientific American

Disabled Astronauts Blaze New Space Trails

Mona Minkara is a bioengineer at Northeastern University, where she leads a laboratory focused on applying computational modeling to pulmonary research. She is also one of the only blind faculty members in her field. Recently, Minkara embarked on a different kind of experiment. She and 11 other individuals who have mobility, vision or hearing disabilities traveled on a parabolic flight with the Zero Gravity Corporation. The mission—which allowed participants to feel weightless but did not actually reach space—was organized by AstroAccess, an initiative dedicated to “advancing disability inclusion in space.”
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
AFP

Chinese astronauts arrive at space station for longest mission

Three astronauts successfully docked with China's new space station on Saturday on what is set to be Beijing's longest crewed mission to date and the latest landmark in its drive to become a major space power. The latest mission is set to "expand China's technological boundary" and verify the space station system's capacity for a longer duration of human occupation, Chen Lan, an independent space analyst at GoTaikonauts, told AFP. "I don't think it is very challenging, as China's technologies (are) quite mature, though anything in space is always challenging," Chen said.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
SpaceX
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
WGAU

Japanese billionaire gets ready for December space mission

MOSCOW — (AP) — A forthcoming flight to space by a Japanese billionaire will allow the public to have a closer look at life on board the International Space Station, the president of Space Adventures, a company that organized the flight, said Friday. Fashion tycoon Yusaku Maezawa is set to...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Daily Herald

With latest mission, China renews space cooperation vow

BEIJING -- Shortly ahead of sending a new three-person crew to its space station, China on Friday renewed its commitment to international cooperation in the peaceful use of space. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said sending humans into space was a 'œcommon cause of mankind,' and China would 'œcontinue to...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Antelope Valley Press

China undertakes space mission

BEIJING (AP) — China, today, sent three astronauts to its space station for a record-setting six-month stay as the country moves toward completing the new orbiting outpost. The Shenzhou-13 spacecraft carrying the three astronauts was launched by a Long March-2F rocket at 12:25 a.m. Saturday. The two men and one...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

Comments / 0

Community Policy