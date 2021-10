A sold-out crowd of fans at Wintrust Arena erupted in cheers of “We Are the Champions,” after the Chicago Sky won their first WNBA championship Sunday. As confetti and gold streamers rained down, Joanna Karlos, of Chicago, was holding her phone up to not miss a moment of the magic on video. “This is so great for women’s sports,” she said. “Look at all these people supporting the WNBA!” The Sky ...

10 DAYS AGO