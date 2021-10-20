Travis Kelce's '87 & Running' foundation teams up with 'Pepsi Stronger Together' initiative

(610 Sports) – Travis Kelce is most well known for the special things he does on the football field but he's doing things off the field, that are just as special.

Travis sat down with Bob Fescoe of 'Fescoe in the Morning' to talk about his foundation, '87 & Running,' teaming up with the 'Pepsi Stronger Together' initiative, to help give back to kids in underprivileged communities in the Kansas City area.