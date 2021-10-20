CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

Travis Kelce's '87 & Running' foundation teams up with 'Pepsi Stronger Together' initiative

By 610 Staff
610AM Sports Radio
610AM Sports Radio
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42RQ0E_0cX5pIVZ00

(610 Sports) – Travis Kelce is most well known for the special things he does on the football field but he's doing things off the field, that are just as special.

Travis sat down with Bob Fescoe of 'Fescoe in the Morning' to talk about his foundation, '87 & Running,' teaming up with the 'Pepsi Stronger Together' initiative, to help give back to kids in underprivileged communities in the Kansas City area.

Comments / 0

Related
Kansas City Star

Titans player mocked Kansas City Chiefs’ Travis Kelce as he argued with officials

It wasn’t until the opening drive of the third quarter of Sunday’s game against Tennessee that the Chiefs finally got a little momentum on offense. But the drive ended with Patrick Mahomes overthrowing tight end Travis Kelce on a third-down play in Titans territory, so the Chiefs had to settle for a field goal.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Things#Stronger Together#American Football#Running
610AM Sports Radio

Travis Kelce shows acting chops during Chiefs touchdown

(610 Sports) – Leave it to Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce to do a little acting on the football field. The star of the 2016 reality television dating show 'Catching Kelce,' broke out his acting skills during a second-quarter touchdown play in which he appeared to not understand what play had been called, in order to grab Eagles' defenders attention, before running the opposite direction of the shovel pass touchdown from Patrick Mahomes to Chiefs wide receiver Jody Fortson.
NFL
Kansas City Star

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce launches limited edition T-shirt for charity

More than six years ago, as it became clear his NFL career might keep him in Kansas City for the long haul, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce put together a charity foundation. He considered the recipients of the work that would follow, and weighing heavily were interactions he had early in his career. Interactions he had long before this career, actually.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Pepsi
NewsBreak
Sports
Kansas City Star

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce loves the ironman role

Chiefs coaches and athletic trainers occasionally force Travis Kelce to take a limited role in practice, just as they did this week as the team prepares to visit the Tennessee Titans on Sunday. It’s usually the last thing the 32-year-old tight end wants to do. “I was itching at the...
NFL
chatsports.com

Chiefs Travis Kelce Limited in Practice Wednesday

The Kansas City Chiefs announce tight end Travis Kelce was limited in practice Wednesday, dealing with a lingering neck injury. https://twitter.com/Chiefs/status/1450936621868666882. Reports surfaced that Kelce is also dealing with an arm injury sustained in a Week 6 31-13 win over the Washington Football Team. In the win, Kelce was targeted...
NFL
chiefs.com

Already the Best at his Craft, Travis Kelce Just Keeps Finding Ways to Get Better

Greatness in the National Football League is evaluated through the lens of historical context, which judges the significance of a game, season or career by weighing it against the achievements of those who came beforehand. It's how we know when a player is truly ascending above what we've witnessed previously...
NFL
numberfire.com

Chiefs' Travis Kelce (neck) available for Week 7 clash with Titans

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (neck) is available for Week 7's game against the Tennessee Titans. Kelce was removed from the injury report on Friday and will be available for Sunday's showdown with Tennessee. Tyreek Hill (quad) is listed as questionable but "likely" to play. Our models project Kelce to see 10.2 targets against the Titans.
NFL
CBS Sports

Travis Kelce opens up on Chiefs' slow start, how Kansas City will turn season around, and more

Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs aren't off to the start they wanted, even though the team is showing signs of turning the season around. Kansas City earned a tough victory over Washington last week -- led by a strong second half on both sides of the ball. The Chiefs have another tough challenge on Sunday when they face the Tennessee Titans, a game that could dictate how their 2021 will unfold in their quest to win a sixth straight AFC West crown.
NFL
Arrowhead Pride

WATCH: Tony Gonzalez, Travis Kelce name greatest Chiefs’ tight end

Tight end Travis Kelce pointed to Tony Gonzalez, who pointed back to Kelce. “All day, baby,” Kelce said of Gonzalez being the top tight end. “All day. I got a long, long, long way to go.”. “We obviously were both pretty damn good when it gets down to it,” noted...
NFL
FanSided

Chiefs get promising injury update on Travis Kelce, Tyreek Hill

The Kansas City Chiefs receive a promising injury update regarding the status of Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill before their Week 7 game versus the Titans. No team in the NFL has a duo quite like Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill — that’s what made the idea of missing them so painful for Chiefs fans and fantasy managers alike.
NFL
12up

Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill should be good to go for Week 7

Heading into a massive game with the Tennessee Titans this weekend, the Kansas City Chiefs are dealing with a bit of an injury issue. However, things sure are looking promising for head coach Andy Reid. That's because while there was some concern that Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill might not...
NFL
The Spun

Andy Reid Announces Devastating Chiefs Injury News

The Kansas City Chiefs had an ugly first half against the Washington Football Team on Sunday afternoon, but the AFC West franchise rallied in the second half. Patrick Mahomes and Co. trailed the Football Team by three points at halftime, though they took off in the second half, winning 31-13.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Patrick Mahomes makes a fool of himself with latest interception

Patrick Mahomes is far from being the Kansas City Chiefs’ biggest problem during their stunning struggles to start the season. Faced with leading his team to victory on the road in Week 6, the former NFL MVP compounded a simple mistake by indulging one of his worst tendencies. Mahomes threw...
NFL
CBS Sports

Aaron Rodgers reveals one team he would never play for if he ever leaves Green Bay

With the Packers off to a 4-1 start this season, the Aaron Rodgers drama that dominated the offseason seems like a distant memory. However, as soon as the 2021 season ends, there's a good chance that last year's drama is going to pick up right where it left off and that's because Rodgers still doesn't necessarily seem interested in staying in Green Bay.
NFL
610AM Sports Radio

610AM Sports Radio

Kansas City, KS
606
Followers
1K+
Post
117K+
Views
ABOUT

All sports news from Kansas City, including the Chiefs, Royals and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/610sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy