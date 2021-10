McDonald's Corporation MCD reported strong third-quarter 2021 results, wherein both earnings and revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. It is worth mentioning that both the top and bottom lines have surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the third consecutive quarter. Both the metrics also improved year over year. Following the results, the company’s shares are up 3.5% in pre-market trading session.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 20 HOURS AGO