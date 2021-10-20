CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

5 things: Look inside new Pete's Restaurant & Brewhouse location in Howe Bout Arden

By Sonya Sorich
 7 days ago
Welcome to Wednesday, loyal readers. Here's what you need to know today. Pete's Restaurant & Brewhouse opens today in Howe Bout Arden, according to a social media announcement from the shopping area near Arden Fair mall. Gary Bhatia, CEO of Sacramento-based Pete's, told me in August that the two-story restaurant in...

SACRAMENTO, CA
Sacramento, CA
Sacramento, CA
Sacramento, CA
Sacramento, CA
SACRAMENTO, CA
SACRAMENTO, CA
Sacramento, CA
