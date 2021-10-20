Materials swap cuts cost of green hydrogen device

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleResearchers have reduced the cost of making a proton exchange membrane water electrolyser (PEMWE) by developing stainless steel-based components to replace titanium ones. PEMWEs can be used for green hydrogen production but the cost of titanium components had been limiting their commercial viability – a problem that this research could help...

Ineos announces over 2 Billion Euros investment in Europe in green hydrogen

Jim Ratcliffe, chairman of Ineos, is planning to invest a large amount of money in Europe in the field of green hydrogen. • Ineos announced its plan to invest in green hydrogen production in Europe. • The company will be building plants in Belgium, Norway and Germany. Ineos, a British...
Cutting replacement heifer development costs

Regardless of how efficiently reproductive success is managed on the farm, beef producers are tasked annually with incorporating new females into the herd in the form of replacement heifers. Whether purchasing females off the farm or retaining heifers from this year’s cohort of marketable calves, both represent significant input costs...
A new twist on 2D materials may lead to improved electronic, optical devices

(Nanowerk News) A new generation of electronics and optoelectronics may soon be possible by controlling twist angles in a particular type of bilayer 2D material used in these devices, strengthening the intrinsic electric charge that exists between the two layers, according to researchers from Penn State, Harvard University, Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Rutgers University.
RES and Octopus Energy to develop green hydrogen plants in UK

UK-based energy companies RES and Octopus Energy have entered a partnership to develop green hydrogen plants across the UK with a £3bn ($4.1bn) investment. RES and Octopus Renewables, the generation arm of Octopus Energy Group, will combine their capital and knowledge to build and operate green hydrogen plants. The companies...
Phillips 66 and Plug Power sign agreement to advance green hydrogen

Houston refiner Phillips 66 and clean energy provider Plug Power of New York will collaborate on the development of global green hydrogen business opportunities, the companies said Wednesday. Hydrogen, especially green hydrogen produced by splitting water molecules in an electrolyzer powered by renewable energy, is increasingly being viewed as an...
Locking in EV raw materials, Hyundai hydrogen deal, JLR sales – the week

Automakers and their suppliers have a high priority at the moment: locking in supplies of precious raw materials for EV batteries. Demand for lithium-ion batteries grew steadily over the last two decades as personal electronics became widespread, but is now expected to rapidly increase as BEV sales grow. As the automotive industry transitions to widespread electrification, battery supply strategies will become a key differentiator among players. Toyota has been slower than other automakers to introduce battery electric powertrains, mainly due to its existing infrastructure being geared towards building hybrid-electric vehicles. However, as other OEMs have begun to show their cards, revealing ambitious multi billion dollar battery supply deals, Toyota has begun to launch its own BEV strategy. This will be spearheaded by the bZ series, with the first model – the bZ4X electric SUV – due to launch in mid-2022. Toyota aims to offer 15 battery electric models by 2025 with seven in the bZ series. Lexus, Toyota’s premium arm, launched the UX 300e battery-electric SUV in early 2021, based on a modified version of the TNGA-C platform shared with the Prius and Corolla. To build that many EVs, the automaker will need a reliable supply of batteries to power them. This is where Prime Planet Energy & Solutions (PPES), Toyota’s joint venture with Panasonic formed last year, comes in. The JV was established to build out the two companies’ Li-ion battery production capacity and builds on a relationship formed with their existing Primearth EV Energy company, which mainly built nickel metal hydride cells for Toyota’s hybrid vehicles. On 4 October, PPES signed an agreement with BHP, the world’s second largest mining company by revenue, for the supply of nickel sulphate, the basis for the nickel present in the cathode of most Li-ion battery cells. No details were given on the scale of the supply arrangement but the raw material will be supplied from BHP’s new Kwinana plant in Australia, which is expected to produce 100,000 tonnes of nickel sulphate per year at full capacity – estimated to be enough for up to 700,000 electric vehicles. BHP is preparing itself for a rapid increase in demand for nickel, estimating that the growing battery sector will see demand grow by 500% over the next decade. Leading premium battery EV developer Tesla has already inked a similar deal with BHP in July 2021. Again, no details were confirmed about the size of the deal but some analysts are estimating it could be around 18,000 tonnes per year – enough for more than 125,000 vehicles using BHP’s estimates.
Big investment in green hydrogen production by Ineos

Plants will be built in Norway, Germany and Belgium in the next 10 years with investment also planned in the UK and France. Chemical giant Ineos is to invest around £1.69 billion in green hydrogen production. The company said it will be Europe’s largest ever investment in electrolysis projects to...
‘No Commercial Case for Green Hydrogen' Yet: Siemens Energy CEO

Described by the International Energy Agency as a "versatile energy carrier", hydrogen has a diverse range of applications. While there is excitement about the potential of green hydrogen in some quarters, it's currently expensive to produce. The CEO of Siemens Energy has spoken of the challenges facing the green hydrogen...
NextEra doubles down on green hydrogen, other renewables

NextEra is doubling down on green hydrogen, with plans to build a 500-megawatt wind project to provide power to a hydrogen fuel cell company, the company noted Wednesday in a third quarter earnings call with analysts. The Florida-based energy giant said it continues to expand its wind portfolio as well,...
The Dutch Government Is Gambling Billions On Green Hydrogen

Green hydrogen is making headlines around the world as many consider it a cornerstone of a successful energy transition. The Netherlands is ready to spend billions in its attempt to become a global green hydrogen hub, but some observers are becoming increasingly skeptical. The economic viability of this new investment...
Cooking oils work as solvents for metal-catalysed reactions

Scientists in Norway have shown that vegetable oils and related lipids can replace conventional organic solvents in a variety of homogenous metal-catalysed reactions. Most chemical reactions take place in solution, and solvents make up a large portion of the material required to make chemical products. Many heavily relied upon solvents in industry are derived from fossil fuels and are pollutants. A long-standing wish in the chemical community is to find alternative solvents that can facilitate reactions without an environmental burden.
Amalgamated Bank Commits to Reducing Emissions

Amalgamated Bank is the first U.S. bank to publish science-based targets to reach net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2045. The bank says it will reach this goal through how it engages with customers and how it finances projects. Amalgamated Bank Chief Sustainability Officer Ivan Frishberg joined Cheddar Climate to provide more details about the bank's ambitious climate goals.
Largest Green Hydrogen Plant in North America Being Built in WNY

Leading alternative energy technology provider Plug Power has begun construction on a $290 million electricity substation and state-of-the-art green hydrogen fuel production facility at the Western New York Science, Technology and Advanced Manufacturing Park located in the Town of Alabama, Genesee County. Plug Power, the first tenant at the new manufacturing park, is also funding the construction of a 450-megawatt electricity substation that will support its hydrogen projection facility and future growth opportunities at STAMP. As North America’s largest green hydrogen production facility, the plant will produce 45 metric tons of green liquid hydrogen daily servicing the Northeast region. When fully built, the facility will offer the company’s transportation fuel customers pricing competitive to diesel, leading the way to decarbonizing freight-transportation and logistics supporting New York’s path to achieving carbon-neutrality by 2050. Additionally, the company has committed to creating up to 68 new jobs.
